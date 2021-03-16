Delano Man Arrested In Connection To Several Cleveland Business Burglaries

Investigators with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested Matthew Baumgartner of Delano, Tn. for several burglaries and thefts.

BCSO detectives obtained warrants after several months of investigation relating to business burglaries on Waterlevel Highway SE and North Lee Highway. Baumgartner committed burglary of a garage and vehicle on Hampton Drive SE, and stole a commercial lawn mower worth over $10,000 from inside the maintenance facility at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Baumgartner was booked into the Bradley County Jail, charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $2,500 and one count of theft over $10,000.