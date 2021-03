The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to Jared Jewelers at 2001 Gunbarrel Road at 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Units responded and reported smoke inside the building so they had to force entry and found a small fire in the shop area where the staff works on jewelry. The fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 8, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift) and CFD Investigations responded.