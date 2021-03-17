Red Bank To Get New Playground; Flowers Planned At Former Car Wash Site By City Hall

The Red Bank Commissioners accepted two gifts on behalf of the city at the commission meeting Tuesday night.

Patricia Baker of the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation presented a check for $22,500 to the city for the purpose of assisting in the purchase of equipment for a new playground that will be built next to the Red Bank Community Center. Ms. Baker said that the Foundation was established when Erlanger Hospital purchased the Red Bank Community Hospital many years ago. Proceeds from the investment of the money received from the sale of the hospital is divided between Soddy Daisy and Red Bank and designated to assist the cities in various projects. City Manager Tim Thornbury will bring various equipment that is targeted for different age groups of children to the commissioners, who will decide the kind of playground to build.

Another gift of $5,000 came to the city from an anonymous donor who specified that it be used for purchasing equipment for the Red Bank Police Department.

The city manager was authorized to apply for two grants that Red Bank has received in the past. If the grant of $3,500 from Tennessee American Water is received, the money will be used for a stream clean-up project. Application for another grant will be made for participation in the 2020-2021 Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant. This contribution would provide the city with $50,000 and would require no matching funds. If received, it will be used for employee overtime, training and to purchase equipment for distracted drivers reduction enforcement.

The planning commission gave a recommendation to approve rezoning of 1010 Lullwater Road from R-1 Residential to R-T/Z Residential Townhome and Zero Lot Line Residential. The council followed the recommendation and approved the change. There are two houses planned for this property. Both will be owner occupied, and not be used for rental property, the commissioners were told.

UMA Partnership at 3603 Dayton Boulevard, Suite C, was granted a certificate of compliance to allow the owners to continue selling alcoholic beverages. One of the former partners in the business left and has been replaced with a new owner, causing the need to reapply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages. Background checks and compliance to all laws has been verified and so the new owners were approved to receive the new license.

Discussion took place at the Tuesday night meeting, for establishing a citizen advisory board with the purpose of establishing guidelines and function of boards made up of city residents. These boards are expected to increase involvements of residents, with the purpose of assisting the commissioners with various projects and concerns. Appointments will be for staggered terms of three years.

Another discussion at the meeting was a way to use the newly purchased car wash property on Dayton Boulevard for planting flowers. Mayor Hollie Berry suggested planting a field of sunflowers. Commissioner Ruth Jeno said it would be more appropriate to plant wildflowers, especially since there has been much conversation in the commission meetings recently about planting gardens that would attract pollinators and birds. Commissioner Ed Lecompte recommended a mix of the two type of plantings.