 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Red Bank To Get New Playground; Flowers Planned At Former Car Wash Site By City Hall

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 - by Gail Perry

The Red Bank Commissioners accepted two gifts on behalf of the city at the commission meeting Tuesday night.

 

Patricia Baker of the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation presented a check for $22,500 to the city for the purpose of assisting in the purchase of equipment for a new playground that will be built next to the Red Bank Community Center.

Ms. Baker said that the Foundation was established when Erlanger Hospital purchased the Red Bank Community Hospital many years ago. Proceeds from the investment of the money received from the sale of the hospital is divided between Soddy Daisy and Red Bank and designated to assist the cities in various projects. City Manager Tim Thornbury will bring various equipment that is targeted for different age groups of children to the commissioners, who will decide the kind of playground to build.

 

Another gift of $5,000 came to the city from an anonymous donor who specified that it be used for purchasing equipment for the Red Bank Police Department.

 

The city manager was authorized to apply for two grants that Red Bank has received in the past. If the grant of $3,500 from Tennessee American Water is received, the money will be used for a stream clean-up project. Application for another grant will be made for participation in the 2020-2021 Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant. This contribution would provide the city with $50,000 and would require no matching funds. If received, it will be used for employee overtime, training and to purchase equipment for distracted drivers reduction enforcement.

 

The planning commission gave a recommendation to approve rezoning of 1010 Lullwater Road from R-1 Residential to R-T/Z Residential Townhome and Zero Lot Line Residential. The council followed the recommendation and approved the change. There are two houses planned for this property. Both will be owner occupied, and not be used for rental property, the commissioners were told.  

 

UMA Partnership at 3603 Dayton Boulevard, Suite C, was granted a certificate of compliance to allow the owners to continue selling alcoholic beverages. One of the former partners in the business left and has been replaced with a new owner, causing the need to reapply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages. Background checks and compliance to all laws has been verified and so the new owners were approved to receive the new license.

 

Discussion took place at the Tuesday night meeting, for establishing a citizen advisory board with the purpose of establishing guidelines and function of boards made up of city residents. These boards are expected to increase involvements of residents, with the purpose of assisting the commissioners with various projects and concerns. Appointments will be for staggered terms of three years.  

 

Another discussion at the meeting was a way to use the newly purchased car wash property on Dayton Boulevard for planting flowers. Mayor Hollie Berry suggested planting a field of sunflowers. Commissioner Ruth Jeno said it would be more appropriate to plant wildflowers, especially since there has been much conversation in the commission meetings recently about planting gardens that would attract pollinators and birds. Commissioner Ed Lecompte recommended a mix of the two type of plantings.

 

 


March 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 17, 2021

Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

March 17, 2021

Red Bank To Get New Playground; Flowers Planned At Former Car Wash Site By City Hall


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the ... (click for more)

The Red Bank Commissioners accepted two gifts on behalf of the city at the commission meeting Tuesday night. Patricia Baker of the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation presented a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the competition, CDM is seeking qualifications from artists and artist led teams to develop proposals to create a work that reflects the museum’s playful spirit and welcomes visitors to the museum. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors