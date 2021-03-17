March 17, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the ... (click for more)
The Red Bank Commissioners accepted two gifts on behalf of the city at the commission meeting Tuesday night.
Patricia Baker of the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation presented a ... (click for more)
The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the competition, CDM is seeking qualifications from artists and artist led teams to develop proposals to create a work that reflects the museum’s playful spirit and welcomes visitors to the museum. ... (click for more)
Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described.
Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)
The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed.
But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)
he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com.
This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)
The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN.
The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)