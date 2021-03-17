Tennessee Cash Winner From White County Recovers His $1,178,746 Ticket In Auto Parts Store Parking Lot

 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

For about an hour on Thursday, March 11, an unsigned Tennessee Cash ticket worth $1,178,746 lay in the parking lot of the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in Sparta.

The day before, Sparta native Nick Slatten had finished his day laying tile in Smithville and stopped at Village Market to buy a drink and a Tennessee Cash ticket for that night’s drawing before heading home. 

On Thursday morning Mr.

Slatten checked the Tennessee Lottery app for the Wednesday evening Tennessee Cash drawing results. Ticket in hand, he noticed he had hit two numbers, and then he looked again. He had them all, making his ticket worth $1,178,746.

“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” Mr. Slatten said. “I can’t express it. It was something else.”

Mr. Slatten rushed to his fiancée Michelle’s work in Sparta to tell her about the good fortune. After sharing the news, he continued to run errands, which included taking his brother to buy a car part at O’Reilly’s and then a stop for lunch.

It was about an hour later, Mr. Slatten said, when he realized he didn’t have the ticket anymore. “I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.

It should be noted that lottery tickets are bearer instruments, just like cash. If a player loses his ticket, anyone can claim it. Lottery officials encourage players to sign their ticket immediately after purchase to identify it as theirs and to help prevent someone else from cashing it, in the event that it is lost or stolen.

Mr. Slatten immediately began retracing his steps and pulled into the O’Reilly’s parking lot where he saw it lying on the ground, right next to the driver’s side door of another vehicle. “It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” he said.

Mr. Slatten’s ticket is one of five tickets worth $1 million or more sold in Tennessee this month and the 310th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began on January 20, 2004.

Mr. Slatten and his fiancée will continue working and have plans to buy a house of their own and better vehicles as well as investing. Mainly, their plan is to live life with “not a whole lot of worries,” he said.


Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c & Adults 65+

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece


Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


