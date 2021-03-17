 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 57.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c & Adults 65+

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 5,420 new first dose and 2,670 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. 

New First Dose Appointments:

March 18 and 19 at Enterprise South Nature Park
March 20 and 22 at Tennessee Riverpark
March 22 at CARTA Bus Barn

New Second Dose Appointments:

March 23-25 at CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online.
Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

First dose appointments: 423-209-5398
Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.  

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available. 

Current Phases/Eligibility  

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’s FAQ page in English and on the Spanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status. Minors (16 and 17 year olds) must have a parent/guardian with them to give medical history and consent at the time of vaccination.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment
Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment. 
Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm
Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)
Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)
Bring proof of age (if applicable)
Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process. 
Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot
Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information. 

The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)
The date the first dose of vaccine was given 
The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources 

Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx. 
Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride. 
Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx 
The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your COVID-19 questions at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 17, 2021

Coonrod Makes New Push To Have Juneteenth Declared A City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is making a new push to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us." She first brought up the idea last July, but there was never a vote on the matter. At the time she was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needed to check with city finance to see what the costs ... (click for more)

John Delveccio Brooks Arrested In Cleveland For Shooting His Girlfriend

John Delveccio Brooks has been arrested in Cleveland for shooting his girlfriend. On Tuesday, at 11:25 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to 2350 Blackburn Road in reference to a reported shooting. The victim stated that her boyfriend shot her. Brooks, the suspect, fled the scene in a vehicle. Responding officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


