Coonrod Makes New Push To Have Juneteenth Declared A City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is making a new push to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.

She said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us."

She first brought up the idea last July, but there was never a vote on the matter.

At the time she was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needed to check with city finance to see what the costs would be to the city.

Also, he said a resolution would need to be drawn up.

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in the U.S.

It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day.