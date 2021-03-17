4 Members Show Up At The Courthouse At First "Hybrid" Session Of The County Commission

Four members of the County Commission showed up Wednesday at the County Courthouse for the first "hybrid" meeting of the commission.

Chairman Chip Baker was there along with Commissioners David Sharpe, Katherlyn Geter and Greg.

They sat in their assigned seats before an empty meeting room.

Commissioners Chester Bankston, Warren Mackey, Sabrena Smedley and Randy Fairbanks took part via Zoom.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger and County Attorney RheubinTaylor also attended virtually.

Commissioner Tim Boyd was absent for the meeting.

The group has been meeting online from their homes or offices in recent months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.