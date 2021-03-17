 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 57.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Man Arrested For Cutting Old Growth Trees On National Park Land At Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
James Darren Scott
James Darren Scott

A Bryant, Ala./Trenton, Ga. man has been arrested for cutting old-growth timber off the side of Lookout Mountain on National Park land.

James Darren Scott, 53, has accepted a plea to serve 11 months and 29 days in the Silverdale Correctional Complex.

Last September, a National Park Service ranger patrolling Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Park Military Park noticed an illegal road created off Old Wauhatchie Pike. Upon further investigation, the ranger noted over a dozen cut trees, including several old-growth oaks. One large diameter cut tree section was removed by dragging it from the forest, down the road, to a parking lot.

The ranger installed several live-monitored cellular game cameras and was able to capture a man revisiting the site a few days later.

The ranger interviewed nearby neighbors, family members and acquaintances in Georgia, and visited a sawmill specializing in old-growth white oak trees in Alabama. The suspect’s personal information, as well as information on the vehicle used to commit the theft, were obtained.

The investigating ranger developed Scott as the prime suspect. Several individuals familiar with Scott identified him from the game camera photos and confirmed the make/model of his vehicle. With this corroborating information, the ranger successfully obtained the arrest warrant. Scott was taken into custody without incident.

Park officials said, "The resulting Tri-State investigation yielded one arrest and conviction, however, the damage assessment incurred to the public and to the national park remains ongoing. It is difficult to put a price tag on trees that are over 100 years old and to offer more than just board feet value to national park visitors. A specialist with the U.S. Department of the Interior estimates Scott’s combined theft and damage to the park is approximately $60,000.

If you have more information regarding this case or other related matters, please contact the case agent, Park Ranger Justin Young, at 706-866-9241 Ext 142. To submit a tip, call or text 888-653-0009.


City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is making a new push to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us." She first brought ...

John Delveccio Brooks has been arrested in Cleveland for shooting his girlfriend. On Tuesday, at 11:25 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to 2350 Blackburn Road in reference ...

A group of black leaders and ministers have endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor. The group did so after meeting with Mr. Kelly and Kim White on Saturday morning. Among the questions put to the ...



Coonrod Makes New Push To Have Juneteenth Declared A City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is making a new push to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us." She first brought up the idea last July, but there was never a vote on the matter. At the time she was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needed to check with city finance to see what the costs ... (click for more)

John Delveccio Brooks Arrested In Cleveland For Shooting His Girlfriend

John Delveccio Brooks has been arrested in Cleveland for shooting his girlfriend. On Tuesday, at 11:25 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to 2350 Blackburn Road in reference to a reported shooting. The victim stated that her boyfriend shot her. Brooks, the suspect, fled the scene in a vehicle. Responding officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene, ... (click for more)

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


