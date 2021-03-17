Man, 56, Killed In Freak 3-Vehicle Wreck On Brainerd

A 56-year-old man died Tuesday night after a freak three-vehicle accident on Brainerd Road.

At approximately 843 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road.

A GMC Safari and a Freightliner 1FV truck were traveling eastbound in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road. A Nissan Armada was stopped on Moore Road at the intersection of Brainerd Road.

As the truck was making a right turn into a parking lot, the GMC Safari struck the utility pole causing it to break and remain lodged in Safari's windshield. Police said the truck was transporting a wooden utility pole with a red flag marker attached to the end.

The Safari then veered across lanes of travel, striking the stopped Nissan Armada.

The driver of the GMC Safari was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported on scene.