Man, 56, Killed In Freak 3-Vehicle Wreck On Brainerd

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A 56-year-old man died Tuesday night after a freak three-vehicle accident on Brainerd Road.

At approximately 843 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road.
 
A GMC Safari and a Freightliner 1FV truck were traveling eastbound in the 4800 block of Brainerd Road. A Nissan Armada was stopped on Moore Road at the intersection of Brainerd Road.
 
Police said the truck was transporting a wooden utility pole with a red flag marker attached to the end.
As the truck was making a right turn into a parking lot, the GMC Safari struck the utility pole causing it to break and remain lodged in Safari's windshield.
 
The Safari then veered across lanes of travel, striking the stopped Nissan Armada.
 
The driver of the GMC Safari was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.
 
No other injuries were reported on scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman a ride to her address on E. 25th St. * * * A person called police with a noise complaint from an apartment on Stringers Ridge Road. Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 69 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases; 2 Deaths In Whitfield County

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 69 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,997. There were 1,127 new cases, as that total reached 838,570 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,535, which is 122 more than Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,252 cases, up ... (click for more)

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


