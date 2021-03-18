Police Blotter: Ruckus Between 2 Women Continues At Villages At Alton Park; Woman Realizes $2.5 Million Prize From Publishers Clearing House Too Good To Be True



Police were called to a residence at The Villages at Alton Park on W. 38th Street. A woman said she was on the phone with her sister upstairs when she heard a disturbance on the front of the residence. A short time later she said she heard a disturbance in the back and identified an acquaintance at the back of her residence. According to the woman, the two women have a long, tumultuous relationship, including the acquaintance vandalizing her residence previously. The acquaintance walked on foot east towards Central Avenue following the incident, and was no longer on scene when police arrived. The woman discovered a window on her front porch that had been shattered that evening by the acquaintance as well. Police observed shards of glass along the front porch and an unopened pint-sized can of an alcoholic beverage lying on the front porch in the shattered glass. The woman said she believes the acquaintance threw the can at her front porch in an attempt to vandalize the residence further. Police were unable to positively identify the acquaintance using CopLink, Crime Portal, General Sessions or Watson Reporting. Due to this, arrest warrants are not being sought.



An employee at Walgreens, 3605 Brainerd Road, told police there was a black woman who had been trespassed from the store who entered the store. He said he just wanted to make sure the woman knew she was trespassed. Police located the woman down the street. She was wearing a black jacket and teal/green pants. The woman said she did not know she had been trespassed from Walgreens. Police informed her she was and that she was not to go back.



Police responded to United Auto Recovery, 3107 Alton Park Blvd., where an employee said that a woman came to pick up her vehicle, but when he did not get to her as fast as she wanted him to, she became upset and started cursing out loud. The employee said he told her to calm down and he would be with her as soon as he got done with other customers that arrived prior to her. He said the woman then stormed out, spitting on the door and the fence, and left the scene.



A woman called police from 6830 E. Brainerd Road and said that a black truck pulling a trailer ran into her car with his trailer at this location. The woman said she was trying to go to her grandfather's funeral and exchanged information with the guy driving the truck. When police arrived, the truck with the trailer was gone. Police observed damage to the front right bumper and front passenger side wheel of the woman's car. She said she did not wish to make a report, but she would call back later if she changed her mind.



A woman told police that while she was working at Staple's, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., someone took the tag off her vehicle. She said she noticed her tag in the morning when she arrived to work around 9 a.m. She said she noticed the tag gone around 5 p.m. The tag was entered into NCIC.



Police responded to an anonymous 9-1-1 call from Austin Drive. A woman called in through Google Meets and said they were being robbed. She gave the address number on Austin Drive, but police were unable to locate that address; however, the ping from the call came from another address on Austin Drive. Police spoke with a woman at that address who said they did not call in and everything was okay there. While talking to her, Police heard an unknown person say "Help," but after extensively searching the area, they were unable to locate anyone.



Police attempted a traffic stop on Conner Street on a matte black Mitsubishi Montero for a registration violation. The vehicle was first observed at the Kankus, 3604 Brainerd Road, and was occupied by at least two people. The driver was a white male, and the front passenger was a white female. Police initiated the stop in the area of Brainerd and Conner Streets. The vehicle failed to stop and made several turns until it continued on to I-24 eastbound, and was last seen traveling east.



A call was made to police regarding suspicious people at the Speedway, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police found the two people reported loitering on the lot. Both were Amazon employees and left without incident.



An officer observed red possible Volkswagen GTI/GLI traveling southbound on Highway 153 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle took off at a very high rate of speed when police tried to make contact. Police observed the vehicle doing speeds of over 100 mph as it turned onto 27 northbound towards Dayton. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle. It was last seen in the Middle Valley area.



The branch manager of Landscape Associates, 615 Hamill Road, told police that both catalytic converters were cut off one of the company trucks while it was parked there overnight. He said employees there last saw the truck around 4:30 or 5 p.m. the day before, and discovered the incident around 7:15 a.m. that morning. He said there are no cameras outside, but the property is fenced in and someone possibly just hopped the fence in the front to get in. He has gotten a quote of about $1,500 each for replacement cost for the converters, but has no official estimate yet.



A woman on Emma Kate Drive called police because she and her boyfriend were in a verbal-only disorder and she would like him to leave. The man told police that he was not on the lease, gathered a few things, and vacated the premises.



A man on Meadow Stream Loop called police about suspicious activity that had happened at his apartment. He said a black male was looking into his car and then noticed someone and immediately stopped and jumped into another car, whose license number he got. The black male was described as having a light complexion, of average height and build, with a red hat. The vehicle came back registered to a female at the same apartment.



While conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Blackford Street and N. Willow Street, an officer was flagged down by a man. He said that early that morning, his ex-girlfriend got inside his vehicle on Citico Avenue, damaged the rearview mirror and removed the drive-out tag of his vehicle. He said he was inside his house and saw it from his window. The vehicle was parked on the street in front of his house. The man declined prosecution and asked to report this incident to get his drive-out tag replaced.



Police were called to a residence on Jeffery Lane by a woman who said that her daughter was making a scene and that she wanted her to leave. The woman said one of her daughter's kids broke her phone and she wanted her to pay for it. The woman and her daughter were in a verbal disorder and decided to separate and deal with the issue at a later date. Police transported the daughter to her house on Bonny Oaks Drive.



Police were called to a disorder on East Avenue. Two women said they had a disagreement about laundry and whose would be in the dryer. Nothing physical happened. They assured police they were fine.



A man on Standifer Oaks Road told police someone broke into his vehicle overnight. He said there were no signs of forced entry and perhaps his vehicle was unlocked or they got in it from the driver side passenger door since it is broken. The man said his wallet was taken, along with camera equipment. He said his neighbor's vehicle was also broken into.



Police responded to a shoplifting at Bargain Hut, 5230 Hwy. 153. A store employee told police that a female came in the store and filled up a buggy full of items and stole them. Video showed the woman loading items into a bag and then walking out of the store, passing all points of sale and never paying for the items.



A woman residing on E. 46th Street called police about a noise complaint. She said a house near her has vehicles come and go at all times of the day. She also said that the person that rents the house does work out of his garage and she has been hearing engines revving from the address throughout the day and night. Police told her that her house and house she was complaining about would be added to their watch list. She said that would be great.



A woman on Ricky Drive told police she received a phone call from phone number with a male speaking to her. She said the man told her she had won $2.5 million from Publisher's Clearing House. He told her that she would need to pay one percent of the taxes in order to receive the money. The man told her to go to the nearest Walmart and put $498 on a Vanilla Gift Card and send him the card. He said that his name was David Sayers and gave his phone number. He also told her that she had won a new Mercedes Benz vehicle. He asked for her banking information and if she lived alone. The woman said she gave the man untrue answers each time because she realized that the call was a scam. She said she wanted to make a report in case this scam is being tried on other people.