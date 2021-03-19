Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works



a. MR-2021-0006 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map.

(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. MR-2021-0007 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a storm drain easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VI. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 400 block of Druid Lane (405, 407, 411, 415, 419, and 423), as detailed on the attached map. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)Transportationb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, relating to speed on through streets.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Lookout Valley Recreational Association, in substantially the form attached, for the use of the athletic fields and buildings located at 370 Warren Place, Tax Map No. 144J-B-008, for a term of four (4) years at the annual fee of $1.00. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $64,000.00 in HOME Program funding to Tower Construction, to assist in the rehabilitation of an affordable two-family rental located at 1308 Buckley Street. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for a two-year term beginning on May 1, 2021. (Revised)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to extend the current agreement with BrightBridge, Inc., for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for thirty (30) days beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending on April 30, 2021. (Added with permission by Chairman Henderson)MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution confirming Mayor's re-appointment of Eddie Holmes to the Chattanooga Housing Authority.f. A resolution confirming Mayor's re-appointments of Katie Reinsmidt and Aon Miller to the General Pension Board.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dusty Greer Roofing, Inc. of Monroe, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-19-021-201, Replacement Roofing System for Tyner YFD Center, for an increased amount of $4,400.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of $12,100.00, for a revised contract amount of $170,650.00. (District 6)h. A resolution authorizing an On-Call Blanket Contract for professional surveying services for year four (4) of a four (4) year term, Contract No. 17-002-901 with the following firms: (1) Arcadis US, Inc.; (2) ASA Engineering and Consultants, Inc.; (3) Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, Inc.; (4) Earthworx, LLC; (5) The RLS Group, Inc.; (6) S&ME, Inc.; and (7) Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc. based on the services categories of the professional surveying services that each consultant qualified for, the renewal of the seven (7), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at $400,000.00 total annually for all seven (7) professional firms for use by all departments.i. A resolution authorizing payment to TVA for administrative costs relative to the pending acquisition of Tax Parcel No. 128B-C-006 for a new Law Enforcement Training Center to replace the current facility slated for eventual transfer to the U.S. Park Service to become part of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00. (Districts 5 & 8)Transportationj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement for rd thUtility Construction and Relocation as part of a 3 and 4 Street Project with the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, with the City’s contribution of fifty (50%) percent of the total cost not to exceed $1 million. (Districts 7 & 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Listed Below):? Appointment of Alexa LeBouef to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board? Appointment of Veatrice Conley to the Community Development Advisory Board (District 7)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 400 block of Druid Lane (405, 407, 411, 415, 419, and 423), as detailed on the attached map. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)Transportationb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, relating to speed on through streets.6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 03-16-2021) 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, by adding a new Section 31-324.3, Vegetative Planting Requirements when Steep Slopes are Disturbed, a new Section 31-324.4, Steep Slope Vegetation Policy and Planting Requirements, and a new Section 31-324.5, Incentives for Preservation of Existing Trees. (Sponsored by Councilman Ledford)c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII, Division 8, Section 31-365, Hearing Procedure; Judicial Review, to provide the authority for the Stormwater Regulations Board to Prohibit the Issuance of Additional Land Disturbance Permits after notice and hearing by the Stormwater Regulations Board when civil penalties are not paid to the City of Chattanooga. (Sponsored by Councilman Ledford)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to extend an existing Master Services Agreement with CivicPlus, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for Open Spaces / Outdoor Chattanooga and City Park Reservation Management, for a term of ten (10) months, from April 25, 2021 through February 24, 2022.FINANCEb. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Tanikia Jackson as Interim City Treasurer with an effective date of March 30, 2021. (Added with permission by Chairman Henderson)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointment of Karah Nazor to the Stormwater Regulations Board.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Sharon Greene and Dominique Brandt to the Youth and Family Development Board.LEGALe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the Brownfield Voluntary Agreement with the State of Tennessee, Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Remediation, concerning the Old Lupton City Mill Site located at 1210 Mercer Street, Chattanooga, TN. (District 2)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into year five (5) of a possible five (5) year agreement with Material Matters, Inc. for professional services related to the Biosolids Data Management System and all services listed therein, for an amount not to exceed $55,750.00.g. A resolution adopting a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the Young Men’s Christian Association of Metropolitan Chattanooga (YMCA), in substantially the form attached, to establish a basis for reimbursement of utilities and personnel expenses incurred by the YMCA in support of the City’s volunteer emergency response and debris removal work in connection with the April 2020 tornado event (DR-4541).h. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to reimburse the City of Knoxville for $48,631.94 of mutual-aid expenses incurred during the April 2020 tornado event (DR-4541).i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30607 to increase the annual not to exceed amount by an additional $400,000.00, for a revised not to exceed amount of $700,000.00 for the remainder of year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-18-008-101, (Resolution No. 29704) for the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Alfred Benesch and Company; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Estes Russell Engineering, Inc.; (5) Integrated Structural Services, Inc.; (6) March Adams and Associates, Inc.; and (7) Volkert, Inc.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.