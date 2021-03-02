 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tim Kelly Campaign Says Hundreds Of Signs Were Stolen Overnight; Release Video Of 1 Theft

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
The Tim Kelly for mayor campaign says it had hundreds of campaign signs stolen overnight - just before election day.
 
The campaign said one sign theft was caught on video at the Middle Valley Church of God polling place. It was taken between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
 
The ones stolen at this location were taken by someone driving a van, it was stated.  

Officials said, "The Kelly campaign takes this very seriously.  Anyone with information should contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525.

March 2, 2021

A Walker County, Ga., man said he was fired by Chattanooga Tank Wash for reporting pollution violations. James Hays is suing the company in Federal Court. He said he worked from the company ... (click for more)

A Tennessee man indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping is suspected of holding his 17-year-old daughter in possibly two western states in the U.S. John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped ... (click for more)

The payroll supervisor for two Chattanooga construction firms has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling $258,479 from the firms. Danna Morrison is pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, ... (click for more)



A Walker County, Ga., man said he was fired by Chattanooga Tank Wash for reporting pollution violations. James Hays is suing the company in Federal Court. He said he worked from the company on Pineville Road from July 2008 until his termination last Dec. 17. The firm cleans commercial pollutants from tanker trucks, it was stated. The complaint says, "During the summer ... (click for more)

A Tennessee man indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping is suspected of holding his 17-year-old daughter in possibly two western states in the U.S. John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in October 2019. Daphne disappeared, along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad. ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


