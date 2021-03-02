Tim Kelly Campaign Says Hundreds Of Signs Were Stolen Overnight; Release Video Of 1 Theft

The Tim Kelly for mayor campaign says it had hundreds of campaign signs stolen overnight - just before election day.

The campaign said one sign theft was caught on video at the Middle Valley Church of God polling place. It was taken between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The ones stolen at this location were taken by someone driving a van, it was stated.





Officials said, "The Kelly campaign takes this very seriously. Anyone with information should contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525.