Raquetta Dotley Defeats Ken Hays For District 7 City Council Seat; Jenny Hill-Thomas Lee and Dennis Clark-Isiah Hester In Runoffs; Ken Smith, Darrin Ledford, Anthony Byrd, Demetrus Coonrod Win

School Board member Jenny Hill will be in a runoff with Thomas Lee for the City Council District 2 seat. She finished ahead of Mr. Lee and Tim Gorman for the seat given up by Jerry Mitchell, but only got 46 percent. It will be a runoff between Ms. Hill and Mr. Lee.

Jenny Hill 2082 Thomas Lee 1,567 Tim Gorman 441

Ken Hays was leading Raquetta Dotley by a narrow margin in District 7 in early returns, but Ms. Dotley piled up a winning margin late to take over the district where Erskine Oglesby now serves.

Raquetta Dotley 1,333 Ken Hays 1,037

Dennis Clark finished ahead in votes in District 5 for the seat given up by Russell Gilbert. He will be in a runoff with Isiah Hester, who finished second. Other candidates were Alan Holman, Leanne Jones and Cynthia Stanley-Cash. Mr. Clark got 35 percent and Mr. Hester 31 percent.

Dennis Clark 1,110 Isiah Hester 986 Cynthia Stanley-Cash 503 Leanne Jones 268 Alan Holman 194

Incumbent Anthony Byrd won over challengers D'Andre Anderson and Marie Mott and he got enough votes to avoid a runoff. Incumbent Byrd got 54 percent of the vote.

Anthony Byrd 1m023 Marie Mott 650 D'Andre Anderson 206

Demetrus Coonrod, District 9 representative, defeated former Election Commission member Kelvin Scott.

Demetrus Coonrod 1,929 Kelvin Scott 849

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith won handily over Rachael Torrence in District 3.

Ken Smith 3,018 Rachael Torrence 684

Incumbent Darrin Ledford defeated Bill Lloyd in District 4.

Darrin Ledford 2,156 Bill Lloyd 719

Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 were the only unopposed incumbents.

The runoff will be April 13.