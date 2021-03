Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN

1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPTED)

----

ALLISON, ALESHA H

9416 CTHOWKEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

705 E 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BUNTON, NAOMI MICHAE

5827 RAINBOW SPRINGS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BURKE, JASON ANTONIO

9208 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 373419573

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

1510 WASHINGTON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----COX, CHRISTINA ANNE10906 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK820 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION----DAMON, RACHEL ROSE6730 HICKORY CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATION----DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUI----DOBBS, LUCAS AARON2527 LOVE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----DUNNINGTON, CHETH ISAAC3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAYFETTE GA)----ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS213 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----FAVA, MICHEAL BUTC 815 UNIVERSITY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37043Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----FLOWERS, JOHNNY D800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GILL, AMY ANN11561 GUTH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT----HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPEND----HARRIS, DAYNA SUZANNE1197 HACKETT RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----HILDEBRAN, SIARRIA STARR1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----HILL, JASHAWN T3566 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD----HOLMES, LAWRENCE LARRY2406 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE----HOOPER, RICHARD BLAKE1210 FORT STEPHENSON OVAL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501508Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL----JACKSON, JOHNATHAN RAYMOND26 ELLIS ROAD LOT 19 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----KENNEDY, REBECCAMICROTEL RM 337 7410 MCCUTCHENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----KINAMORE, KEVIN DEWAYNE3343 PINEWOOD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----LOPEZ, JOEL1708 S HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE----MAYES, WILLIAM EUGENE3205 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----MCBEE, HARRISON WILHELM711 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053530Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----MCKOY, MARCUS RASHAAN63 ROCKY BRANCH DRIVE MCDONALD, 37252Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MONROY-NORIEGA, MARIO ALBERTOSHELBYVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MOORE, NATHANIEL EVAN2222 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G----MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD6348 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE4612 MURRAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPREMEDITATED FIRST DEGREE MURDERFELONY MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYABUSE OF CORPSE----NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE3907 OLD TASSO LANE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAFAYETTE GA)----NELSON, TIERRA MICHELLE5011 MARILYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF XANAX----OHARVER, ASHLEY N1311 SUNHILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----PARKS, KIM D301 CROLL CT APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT----PHINZEY, CODY8147 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----PRINCE, CULLEN G4808 HUNTER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL1306 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT----SMITH, TRAVIS L2012 NORTH CHANBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR----SNOW, IDA4107 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN3005 EAST 30TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA2622 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR----VAUGHN, GABRIEL JOHN4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157130Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL----WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE APT A2 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----WISHON, CALEB LEEHOMELESS/727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE