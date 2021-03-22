Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having a hard time and making a scene. After speaking to the man, he was complaining that his feet had some sort of disease on them. The EMT said the man's feet were just wet and cold and that he needed to find a place to sleep, or go home to where he could get dry. The man said he was homeless, so police offered to take him to the Community Kitchen, but he refused to be transported.

EMS did not take him to the hospital, due to it not being a medical emergency. The man said he would sleep at the church down the street. He walked off and did not want police assistance anymore.* * *A man on E. 47th Street told police that he needed assistance to help remove unwanted house guests from his house. The man said he allowed several people to come inside his house and clean and shower, but they continued to stay after he asked them to leave. Police had everyone inside the home leave and told them not to return or they would be taken to jail for trespassing. Everyone left the residence without incident.* * *Police were called to a residence on N. Parkdale Avenue for a disorder. A woman told police she and her husband were involved in a verbal disorder. The couple remained calm while police were on scene and the husband agreed to leave after getting a cigarette.* * *A woman on E. Brainerd Road called police to report her vehicle had been vandalized. She said someone was able to get into the vehicle, but there was nothing taken. The vehicle had been rummaged through. Glass was broken and there was damage to the door where someone used a pry bar to open the door. Other vehicles were also damaged in the area. There are no leads, witnesses or suspect information. The woman requested her residence be placed on the watchlist for the next two weeks.* * *A man on Green Forest Drive told police that around 4:45 a.m., four to five individuals pulled into the cul-de-sac and at least four of them began checking for unlocked cars at his and neighboring houses. When the motion activated lights and cameras came on, he said the individuals fled. The man provided police with security footage that showed the individuals, who were riding in what appeared to be a silver sedan. No damage or thefts were reported in the area.* * *A manager at Aldi's, 5706 Lee Hwy., told police that three black females attempted to push out two grocery carts of miscellaneous merchandise without attempting to pay for them. She said she was able to retrieve all the merchandise from the suspects before they exited the store. She said the three left in a light blue four-door sedan with a paper temporary registration.* * *A man reported a theft at Gold's Gym, W. 4th St. He told police he left his wallet in a locker that was secured with a padlock in the locker room and he last saw it around 3 p.m. When he got back to the locker about 45 minutes later, he discovered that someone had broken the lock off and his wallet was gone.* * *A man on Tunnel Boulevard called police and said that he allowed a man to spend the night at his house. He left to go to the store, and when he returned, the man was preparing to leave. The man told him that he was going to stay over at his mother's house and left. He was not aware that the man had taken his cell phones and debit cards. He said he does not know anything else about the man; he was a friend of a mutual friend. He said that his phone was pinging near Kirby Avenue and Willow. He said he notified his financial institutions to have his debit cards canceled. He said he also notified AT&T about the phones. He said he would continue to try to find out the man's real identification.* * *A woman called police from the Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St., and said she stays in a room at the Chatt Inn, however, had recently been hanging out in another room with acquaintances of hers. She said an acquaintance asked to borrow her vehicle the previous night to take his belongings to an unknown location. She said she allowed him to take her vehicle. She told police that she has messaged him to return the vehicle, however, he has not responded. She said she can see when he reads the messages, but he does not respond. She said she did not want to prosecute and that she just wanted her vehicle returned. Police BOLO'd the vehicle citywide. The woman was told to contact police if the vehicle is returned or if she sees the man. The woman contacted police a couple of days later regarding a change in her decision to prosecute. She said she now wants toprosecute for the theft. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. She told police she would like her ex-husband to retrieve the vehicle if it is located by police and she is unable to be reached for any reason. Prosecution against the man for the original theft is pending further investigation.* * *An employee of Pediatric Healthcare, 103 Jordan Dr., told police that the day before there was a disorder at her business. She said that she and another employee had fired a woman. When they fired her, they had asked for the company property (phone and keys) back. She said at first the woman refused and supposedly pushed the other employee into a printer. Police were unable to confirm this because she was not on scene, and she said when police arrived the day before, they had decided not to press charges or make a report. She said eventually the woman had given back the company property, but she left before police arrived on scene. She said they just needed the report for company purposes and no further action was needed.* * *A woman on Holiday Hills Circle told police that someone had knocked over her mailbox with a vehicle at an unknown time. She said that she did not see it occur and does not know who caused the damage. She said the cost to repair her mailbox is $150.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Crestview Drive. A woman said she and her boyfriend had been in an argument and that he scared her and he did not respect her. Police met with the man. He said that he had broken up with the woman two weeks ago and she just showed up at his doorstep and came in the house. He said he finally convinced her to leave and he shut and locked the door behind her. He denied any physical contact and insisted the whole situation was a loud verbal altercation. The woman left the scene without incident.* * *While on patrol at 1000 Market St., police observed two vehicles driving fast on Market St. Police thought they were racing at first, but discovered after investigation the drivers were having a road rage incident. They both apologized for their behavior and said they would go home. After checking DL status and warrants, police released them.* * *Officers noticed a truck that was parked in the middle of the street near S. Orchard Knob Avenue/E. 17th Street. The truck pulled into and parked at J&R Liquor, 2121 E. 23rd St. The officer saw a white male driver and a black female passenger inside the front seat of the truck. The man appeared to be heavy set and clean shaven. The truck then left the parking lot and went to the Waffle House on E. 23rd Street and parked in the parking lot. The officer noticed the truck traveling west on E. 23rd Street, and the driver of the truck was holding his cell phone in his hand while operating a motor vehicle. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the truck at Tienda Quetzal, 1303 E. 23rd St. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot and then pulled out and fled at a high rate of speed going east on E. 23rd Street. The truck almost hit a vehicle on E. 23rd Street/4th Avenue. The officer did not pursue.* * *Police responded to a noise complaint at a residence on E. Martin Luther King Blvd. Police on scene could hear unreasonably loud music from the street resonating from the address. Police spoke with a man who was hosting a party. The man said he was the primary resident for the location. Police told him they received complaints of noise coming from his location and instructed him to turn the music down. The man was told that if police received any further complaints he would be issued a citation for noise violation. The man said he would turn the music down. Police made contact with the complainant who is remaining anonymous. The complainant said the noise violation is an ongoing issue and they would call again if the issue persisted.* * *A man on 12th Avenue told police that his brother came over and broke the front window out of his house. Officers observed the front window to be broken out. The man said that he did not wish to press charges, but just wanted his brother to come back.* * *A woman called police from Battery Heights Apartments, 3401 Campbell St., and said she was walking on the sidewalk in the apartment complex when a black male wearing a white shirt with red writing had a verbal altercation with her. She said she didn't know his name, but know he lives in the apartment complex somewhere.

Police responded to a residence on Esquire Lane where a woman said her 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen. She said when she came out that morning, she found her vehicle was gone. She said the neighbors said it was gone at 8 a.m. She said the keys are with the vehicle. She said that there is a smiley face drawn on the front passenger side door window and a "LOVE" sticker in the back window with the "O" as a softball. There is no suspect information and the vehicle was entered into NCIC.