Local African-American Pastors To Lead "Souls To The Polls"

Local African-American Pastors said they plan to unite to increase voter turnout in the April 13 city runoff election.

On Saturday, local pastors and their congregations will participate in “Souls to the Polls,” an event "that aims to increase voter turnout, and foster a sense of urgency in civic engagement, among

African-American voters."

Pastor Ternae Jordan Sr. said, “Municipal elections typically have low voter turnout and we want to encourage not only our congregants, but every Chattanoogan, to cast their vote. This election is going to determine the direction of our city for the next four years.”



According to the Hamilton County Election Commission official results for the March 2,

2021 election, only 24.94 percent of registered voters in Chattanooga cast their vote. The “Souls

to the Polls” event hopes to increase this number by encouraging congregations to vote

together, it was stated.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church located at 1115 North Moore Road. Once gathered pastors and participates will walk over to the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center to cast their vote.

“Souls to the Polls” is a collaborative effort among African-American Pastors to increase

voter turnout, officials said..