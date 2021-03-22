 Monday, March 22, 2021 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Local African-American Pastors To Lead "Souls To The Polls"

Monday, March 22, 2021

Local African-American Pastors said they plan to unite to increase voter turnout in the April 13 city runoff election.

On Saturday, local pastors and their congregations will participate in “Souls to the Polls,” an event "that aims to increase voter turnout, and foster a sense of urgency in civic engagement, among
African-American voters."

Pastor Ternae Jordan Sr. said, “Municipal elections typically have low voter turnout and we want to encourage not only our congregants, but every Chattanoogan, to cast their vote. This election is going to determine the direction of our city for the next four years.” 

According to the Hamilton County Election Commission official results for the March 2,
2021 election, only 24.94 percent of registered voters in Chattanooga cast their vote. The “Souls
to the Polls” event hopes to increase this number by encouraging congregations to vote
together, it was stated.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church located at 1115 North Moore Road. Once gathered pastors and participates will walk over to the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center to cast their vote.

“Souls to the Polls” is a collaborative effort among African-American Pastors to increase
voter turnout, officials said..


March 22, 2021

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having a hard time and making a scene. After speaking to the man, he was complaining that his feet had some sort of disease on them. The EMT said the man's feet were just wet and cold and that ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off MTSU To Advance In NCAA Tournament

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell are perhaps the best guard duo in the SEC, and the Lady Vol backcourt tandem was nigh unstoppable in the open court whenever the Blue Raiders gave them the chance. Whether it was Burrell driving across the lane for a strong finish going to her right, or Davis eurostepping right and then left for an opposite-hand finish, both players showed their creativity ... (click for more)


