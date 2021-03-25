 Thursday, March 25, 2021 62.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments; For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b & Adults 55+

Thursday, March 25, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department has added first dose and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. 
 
First Dose Appointments:
 
•       March 29 and 30 at CARTA Bus Barn
•       March 29 at Tennessee Riverpark
 
Second Dose Appointments:
 
•       March 29 and 30 at Enterprise South Nature Park
•       March 30 at Tennessee Riverpark
 
People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b & Adults 55+) are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online.
Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:
 
•       First dose appointments: 423-209-5398
•       Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399
•       Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
 
All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.  
 
The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available. 
 
Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Current Phases/Eligibility  
 
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.
 
• The Health Department will ask for documentation to show that patients live or work in Hamilton County. The Department will not ask for proof of Phase 1C or work category status. A list of documents accepted is available on the Health Department’s website. 
 
Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment
 
• Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment. 
• Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm
• Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)
• Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)
• Bring proof of age (if applicable)
• Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process. 
• Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot
• Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more
 
Vaccination Record Card
 
When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information. 
 
• The vaccine manufacturer 
• The date the first dose of vaccine was given 
• The date the second vaccine dose is due (if Pfizer or Moderna). This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.
 
Additional Resources 
 
• Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx. 
• Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride. 
• Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.

March 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Billiard Club Turns Over Collection Of Fake IDs; Man Missing 4 Teeth Is Scaring Wendy's Employees

March 25, 2021

East Ridge City Council Meeting Rescheduled For March 26

March 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Billiard Club Turns Over Collection Of Fake IDs; Man Missing 4 Teeth Is Scaring Wendy's Employees

A man told police he had brought a woman to her residence on Eblen Drive because she was too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the woman, who was not in possession of her vehicle keys, and was sleeping in her vehicle. She said she wanted to sleep off the intoxication right where she was. Police verified that the man was in possession of her keys. * * * An employee ... (click for more)

East Ridge City Council Meeting Rescheduled For March 26

East Ridge has postponed their City Council Meeting scheduled for today until tomorrow, Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m. City officials made the decision based on current weather advisories for severe weather and possible tornadoes predicted for today. East Ridge City Hall is now closed for the remainder of the day due to a power failure. (click for more)

Opinion

How Many Times Until It's Too Many Times - And Response (3)

How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action? Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta. Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cigna: No White Men

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Bradley Stand Out Rhyne Howard Named Finalist For Wade Trophy

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player. The Wade Trophy — now in its 44nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It ... (click for more)

First Spring Heupel Era Practices Begin Thursday

The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts. Heupel, who orchestrated offensive juggernauts at Missouri and UCF, begins his fourth season as a head coach and first at Tennessee. A 2018 National Coach of the Year finalist, Heupel posted a 28-8 record in ... (click for more)


