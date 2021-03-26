Assessor Of Property Marty Haynes Releases 2021 Reappraisal Information

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes reminded the public that 2021 is a reappraisal year for Hamilton County. He said the reappraisal of all properties, in Hamilton County, is mandated by State law to occur every four years. The total number of properties receiving a reappraisal notice will be just over 170,000.

Mr. Haynes said, "The 2021 reappraisal reviews sales of properties from 2017 – 2020 to establish new values for each property. Through the reappraisal process, the Property Assessor’s office will set a new assessed value for each property. This process eliminates any inequities created over time due to changes in the real estate market."

Property owners will have until May 20, to contact the Assessor’s office to review their 2021 values. The Assessor of Property’s office has added new software for the public to use to review comparable sales near their specific residential property. The link, which will be printed on all notices, is sales.hamiltontn.gov.

Assessor Haynes said, “It’s important for property owners to understand my office is responsible for property value. The tax rate is set by the local legislative bodies, County Commission or City Council. Per state law (T.C.A. 67-5-1505) a reappraisal cannot add more revenue for local government, unless it is new construction.” Following the 2017 reappraisal, the certified tax rate for Hamilton County was lowered from $2.765 to $2.497 (County Commission Resolution 917-11).

The Hamilton County Assessor of Property’s office recently earned the “Three Star Certification” from the TNAAO for surpassing the 2020 annual requirements for professional excellence and implementation of best practices.