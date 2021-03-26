 Friday, March 26, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Assessor Of Property Marty Haynes Releases 2021 Reappraisal Information

Friday, March 26, 2021

Assessor of Property Marty Haynes reminded the public that 2021 is a reappraisal year for Hamilton County. He said the reappraisal of all properties, in Hamilton County, is mandated by State law to occur every four years. The total number of properties receiving a reappraisal notice will be just over 170,000.

Mr. Haynes said, "The 2021 reappraisal reviews sales of properties from 2017 – 2020 to establish new values for each property. Through the reappraisal process, the Property Assessor’s office will set a new assessed value for each property. This process eliminates any inequities created over time due to changes in the real estate market."

Property owners will have until May 20, to contact the Assessor’s office to review their 2021 values. The Assessor of Property’s office has added new software for the public to use to review comparable sales near their specific residential property.  The link, which will be printed on all notices, is sales.hamiltontn.gov. 

Assessor Haynes said, “It’s important for property owners to understand my office is responsible for property value.  The tax rate is set by the local legislative bodies, County Commission or City Council.  Per state law (T.C.A. 67-5-1505) a reappraisal cannot add more revenue for local government, unless it is new construction.” Following the 2017 reappraisal, the certified tax rate for Hamilton County was lowered from $2.765 to $2.497 (County Commission Resolution 917-11). 

The Hamilton County Assessor of Property’s office recently earned the “Three Star Certification” from the TNAAO for surpassing the 2020 annual requirements for professional excellence and implementation of best practices.


Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

Governor Bill Lee Signs Bill Banning Transgender Children From Participating In Sports Other Than With Their Biological Sex

A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come back for the night. Police were called back again and found both the man and woman heavily intoxicated and verbally arguing. The boyfriend, who had called police the second time, was attempting ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee Signs Bill Banning Transgender Children From Participating In Sports Other Than With Their Biological Sex

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on Friday, prohibiting transgender children athletes from participating in sports other than their biological sex. Governor Lee said on Twitter, " I signed the bill to preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition. This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Miracles

I am constantly amazed by the influence that our Christian God holds over the United States. I wish we could see his miracles unfold rather than hear about his glory afterwards. A dear friend shared a wonderful story with me earlier this week and every bit of this tale is true. This is a perfect introduction to this weekend’s Palm Sunday, which begins the Christian Holy Week. ... (click for more)

Mocs Vs. Mercer: Game Day Timeline, Parking And General Information

he Chattanooga Mocs football team is excited to welcome fans back to Finley Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference showdown against Mercer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and kickoff is set for Noon. Lots of things are different for this spring season, so be sure to check out the information below before making your way over to Finley Stadium. TICKETS All outdoor ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce Initial Promotions For 2021 Season

The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their initial promotions for the 2021 season! The season kicks off with a 6-game homestand beginning with the Lookouts Opening Day Celebration on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will once again be a featured promotion at AT&T Field, set for the first Friday of every month beginning with May 7. Brand new for 2021 will ... (click for more)


