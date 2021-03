Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

5314 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ANDERSON, JESSICA E

HOMELESS RED BANK, 374154024

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BATES, DEREK LEIGH

125 OAK HILL PLACE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BEAMON, TERRANCE

1102 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityASSAULT---BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRANHAM, LEMARIO RASHARD3421 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BRAY, HALEY BROOK594 HOPEWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROWN, JODI LEE645 OLD CHATTANOOGA PK LOT 18 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAGLE, AMANDA R423 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTINDECENT EXPOSURE---CHASE, MARK ANTHONY3003 1//2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102155Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO2225 DAYTON BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SUBOXONE---COX, JESUS ARMONDOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---DAVIS, EDDIE GENE2003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071725Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---DOBBS, LUCAS AARON2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SOBOXONEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EATON, TEDRA LYNN4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HANNEWALD, LEAHANNE1905 EMERY LN FRANKLIN, 370648924Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---HARVEY, DEVON NICOLE2527 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SUBOXONEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HODGES, JARED JOSEPH8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ5730 LEE HWY, APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE212 N HICKORY ST / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JONES, TREVOR JAMES7509 WALNUT HILLS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAFERRY, BRAYDEN KEITH639 GROSS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADDEN, FREDRICK LAMAR1605 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MALCOM, KEVIN IAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, BELINDA GAIL5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MUNOZ, JOHN MARTIN157 MEADOW VIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PETERSON, JOSHUA KYLE2313 COVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211333Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RAY, NATHANIEL JR1507 BRAT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)---ROBLERO-ROBLERO, EDUARDO EMETERIO2104 E 13TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SEQVIC COX, ISRAELP.O. BOX 91342 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHERRILL, ETHAN GAGE678 DOGWOOD TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PIERSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE---SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE8127 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOMAC, CYNTHIA ANN1713 TWIN BROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN---WOOD, WILLIAM WALTER1410 SOUTH MARION ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVEHICULAR ASSAULTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE