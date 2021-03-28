Police Blotter: Catalytic Converter Thief Does $24,000 In Damage At Mitsubishi Dealership; Tired Man Falls Asleep At Red Light

Police were called to 15 Tremont St. after numerous calls of loud vehicles grouping up and revving their engines at this location. Police found nine people in souped up vehicles. They told each person of the problems citizens have been having here. They were all told to move on. The complainants told police that the people who have been revving their engines hang out on Reggie

White Boulevard at the First Horizon Pavilion.

* * *

While patrolling on Tremont Street, an officer saw several motorcycles sitting near the "Blue Rhino". Two of the motorcycles did not have registration displayed on the rear. While speaking with the riders, police discovered both motorcycles had been bought within 48 hours. Both owners had their titles on them and were able to show the purchase date.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police a man brought him $88 worth of fake cash and told him that a vehicle was driving by this location when someone tossed the fraudulent cash out of the window. The fraudulent cash was turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *

A man told police he had parked his truck in the Finley Stadium parking lot and when he returned his catalytic converter ($400) was stolen. There is no suspect(s) description and the man did not want to press charges.

* * *

A man staying at the Westin hotel on Pine Street said he left his vehicle parked there while he stayed overnight. The next morning he discovered some damage on the vehicle. He said there was a hole in the lower part of the front bumper around the fog lights on the passenger side. He said no estimate has been done yet, but he guesses possibly around $2,000 to fix it.

* * *

A man said that he works at Hawker PowerSource and he last knew everything was okay with his vehicle when he left home in it to go to work. He then drove the vehicle to other locations that day, including Publix, Walmart, etc. After leaving work around 4:15 p.m. that day, the vehicle's dash lights came on. He then discovered that the grill/emblem had been broken at the front of the vehicle and an electrical pigtail assembly had been damaged too, which was behind the front grill. He has not had an estimate done, but he guesses around $1,200 to fix it.

* * *

The service manager of Edd Kirby's at 400 W. MLK Blvd. told police that 12 of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlanders had their catalytic converters cut out sometime over the weekend. The officer said it was apparent the catalytic converters were taken using some type of saw. The total loss is $24,000.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street told police that someone damaged the rear passenger door and tailgate on his company vehicle. He said it was a dent and he was able to get an estimated value of $5,271 to get it fixed.

* * *

A woman told police that an illegal charge for $684.84 was made online at WixWix.com on her First Bank debit card account. She said she has not lost her card, so someone must have used the card number. She has no idea who did this and her card has been cancelled.

* * *

An employee at the MAPCO, 6200 Lee Hwy., told police that they found two devices on their fuel pumps. She said a maintenance man found devices on pumps 7 and 8 and removed them. She said they were probably placed on the machines over the weekend and that no camera captured the incident.

* * *

A woman said someone stole $89 from the cash register at Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. She said she believes an employee at the restaurant stole it. She has no evidence at this time, however. She said she is still reviewing the camera footage to find out who did it.

* * *

A man told police that he was loading his van and it was parked in front of his residence on Colville Street. When he came in to get more stuff to load, someone stole a Pelican case which contained numerous audio items. He said he would be able to locate the serial numbers for some items listed.

* * *

A man was reported unconscious in a white Honda Pilot at Bonny Oaks Drive and Jersey Pike. A woman called police after she was behind the Honda Pilot at the light and it was not moving. She said she got out and checked on the driver. She knocked on the window. After that, he did not wake up and then she opened the door and he woke up. She said he began talking with her and told her that he just fell asleep. They then pulled into the parking lot of a gas station and waited for police. The driver of the Honda Pilot said he was just tired and fell asleep. Police spoke with him, looked around in his car and decided that the man was telling the truth about just being tired and falling asleep. He was cleared by medical personnel and was allowed to leave the scene on his own accord.