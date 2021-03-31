Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Located After Being Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

After being mascot-napped, Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe. The lovable Lookout would like to thank the Chattanooga community and his friends at the Chattanooga Police Department for their support and assistance.

“I’m so happy to have my teammate back at home,” said Loouise the Lookout. “I can’t wait to hear him recount the tale of his last 24 hours.”

Looie was found early Wednesday morning with help from the staff at the Tennessee Aquarium. “Everyone in the state of Tennessee can now breathe a sigh of relief,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “We are once again overwhelmed by the support of the Chattanooga community.”

The costume of the Lookouts mascot was among items stolen from an office in AT&T Field early Tuesday.

The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office, Chattanooga Police said.

Police said at the time, "The Lookouts season kicks off at home on May 4th. #ChattPD and many other Lookouts fans would love to have Looie back on the field entertaining us by then. If you see Looie or have any information about the suspect(s) please call CPD at (423) 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous."

Opening Day is set for Tuesday, May 4, and tickets for the first 18 games are on sale now at Lookouts.com. The Lookouts Team Store is also open for business. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.