 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 62.0°F   heavy rain patches fog fog/mist   Heavy Rain Patches Fog Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Located After Being Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

After being mascot-napped, Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe.  The lovable Lookout would like to thank the Chattanooga community and his friends at the Chattanooga Police Department for their support and assistance. 

“I’m so happy to have my teammate back at home,” said Loouise the Lookout.  “I can’t wait to hear him recount the tale of his last 24 hours.” 

Looie was found early Wednesday morning with help from the staff at the Tennessee Aquarium.  “Everyone in the state of Tennessee can now breathe a sigh of relief,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo.

“We are once again overwhelmed by the support of the Chattanooga community.”

The costume of the  Lookouts mascot was among items stolen from an office in AT&T Field early Tuesday.

The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office, Chattanooga Police said.

Police said at the time, "The Lookouts season kicks off at home on May 4th. #ChattPD and many other Lookouts fans would love to have Looie back on the field entertaining us by then. If you see Looie or have any information about the suspect(s) please call CPD at (423) 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous."

Opening Day is set for Tuesday, May 4, and tickets for the first 18 games are on sale now at Lookouts.com. The Lookouts Team Store is also open for business. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.  


March 31, 2021

Chattanooga Apartment Complex Sells For Over $30 Million

March 31, 2021

Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon

March 31, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A Chattanooga apartment complex has sold for over $30 million. The Haven Cross Creek Apartments are located at 4025 Oakwood Dr. The sale was by Cross Creek Chattanooga LP of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road. At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Apartment Complex Sells For Over $30 Million

A Chattanooga apartment complex has sold for over $30 million. The Haven Cross Creek Apartments are located at 4025 Oakwood Dr. The sale was by Cross Creek Chattanooga LP of Chattanooga to Tricap Cross Creek Apartments, a Delaware corporation. (click for more)

Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road. At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He stated he was outside ... (click for more)

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: Creating Solutions For The Rural Health Care Crisis

Every parent knows the sinking feeling that hits when your child drops from the monkey bars or when a grandparent can’t get up from a fall. For families in rural areas, that sense of worry is immediately followed by the risk of not getting medical care in time. Through phone calls with friends and virtual meetings, I hear from Tennesseans in rural areas who were struggling to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors