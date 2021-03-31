 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 62.0°F   light rain patches fog fog/mist   Light Rain Patches Fog Fog/Mist

Taylor Bostwick Named President And CEO Of The Speech And Hearing Center

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Taylor Bostwick
Taylor Bostwick

The Speech & Hearing Center announced new president and chief executive officer, Taylor Bostwick. 

 

In this role, Ms. Bostwick will act as the voice of the center – communicating its mission and services to the community. She is also tasked with managing the staff, ensuring the fiscal health of the nonprofit agency and overseeing program delivery and expansion. 

 

Ms.

Bostwick replaces Erica Newman in the position and brings with her more than a decade of communications experience. She was most recently the marketing director of Hamilton Place for CBL Properties and has also worked previously as an account executive at Waterhouse Public Relations, in corporate communications at Unum and as the head of marketing at Papercut Interactive. A buccaneer through and through, her bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University is in mass communications.  

 

“I’m honored to move forward the mission of an organization that has been such a longstanding community fixture and continues to enrich lives every day,” said Ms. Bostwick.

 

The center was established in 1953 to serve children and adults with communication disorders. For nearly 70 years, the organization has ensured that all individuals with speech or hearing impairments have access to the services and equipment they need, regardless of their ability to fully afford services.  

 

The nonprofit provides no-cost screenings for early identification for children up to five years old, offers a sliding fee scale for those who income-qualify and has programs to assist low-income individuals with hearing aid purchase. For those who can self-pay, a portion of every service or product purchase goes back to assist those in the community who would otherwise not be able to afford therapy or hearing devices. 


