Police Say Bronathon Carter Got Pile Of Money For Execution Of Quintez Bulloch

Police said Bronathon L. Carter got a pile of money for carrying out the execution of Quintez Bulloch at a house on Lightfoot Mill Road last July 30.

Carter, 35, of 435 Monya Lane, was arrested on Wednesday for criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

Police responded at 12:37 p.m. to 2915 Lightfoot Mill Road and found Bulloch lying on the floor of the kitchen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they later were advised that Carter had admitting carrying out the murder, and he gave details that few people knew. Police were advised that Carter had been paid for the killing.

After a phone search warrant, a detective found text messages in which Carter referenced Bulloch and even received a picture of Bulloch with a large stack of money within days of the homicide.

When Carter was questioned on Dec. 10 at the Bradley County Detention Center he denied knowing Bulloch. The detective said he knew this to be false because Carter had discussed him in the text messages.

Carter allowed the detective to have access to his cellphone. One message said, "I'm the real thing. Now go tell everyone that I killed Tez bitch so you can have a 3.5 and a room with a zazby Salad."

Police said Carter is a convicted felon from a conviction for aggravated burglary in 2016 and is not allowed to possess a gun.

Bulloch had worked at the Camp House after officials there said he had left the gang life behind and was celebrating the birth of a baby.