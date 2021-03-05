Fire Damages Condominium In Dalton Early Friday Morning

The Dalton Fire Department responded to a condominium fire at Chestnut Oak Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which caused heavy damage throughout the affected condo unit, but was contained thanks to a fast response by firefighters.

The first report of the fire was called in to the 911 center at 1:07 a.m.

and the first responding unit was on scene five minutes later at 1:12 a.m. The fire was at 1706 Chestnut Oak Drive, #89. When firefighters responded they found the structure engulfed in flames, but the occupants were already outside safely. Residents of neighboring condominium units were also safely outside. The fire was under control within half an hour, but crews and fire investigators remained on scene until about 10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Thus far, the investigation has not made a determination of the cause or origin of the fire.