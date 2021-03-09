Walker County Receives Large Shipment Of COVID Vaccines

COVID Vaccines are being administered at the Walker County Civic Center

Walker County has received a large shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from the state to help clear out the backlog of residents who had called the county's hotline to get on the list to be vaccinated.

The Walker County Civic Center campus has been transformed into a location capable of administering over 1,100 doses on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, not every appointment has been filled.

Eligible Georgia residents are encouraged to call the Walker County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (706) 620-0887 to make an appointment.

Official said it's possible that someone who calls Tuesday or Wednesday morning will receive an appointment for this vaccination event.



