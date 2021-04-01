 Thursday, April 1, 2021 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dalton City Council Member Derek Waugh To Step Down This Summer

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Dalton City Councilman Derek Waugh will resign his position on the council at the end of June to pursue a new job in Atlanta. On July 1, Mr. Waugh will take over as the new athletic director at the Marist School. Mr. Waugh is a 1989 graduate of the school and has spent much of his career in coaching or athletic administration, previously serving as the head coach at Stetson University and athletic director at Dalton State College. 
 
“It gets me back to working in athletics, which I love, and the fact that it’s the place I came from makes it even more special,” said Mr. Waugh of his new position in Atlanta. “Leaving Dalton and all the great people and great times we’ve had here is hard, but we’ll only be an hour and fifteen minutes down the road.”
 
Mr. Waugh was elected to the city council and took office in January 2020. He intends to continue as Ward 1’s representative on the council through the end of June before leaving to take over at Marist in July. His seat will then remain vacant until the November general election when it will be on the ballot. Qualifying for that election will begin at the end of August. 

“Derek was on the council for a short time, but he did a lot of great work in that short time, particularly with the recreation department,” said Mayor David Pennington. “Even more importantly than that, he’s been a great citizen of Dalton for 10 years or more. He will be missed, but we understand why. He’s got a great new job and he’s going home.”
 
“I loved working with everyone on the council,” Mr. Waugh said. “I would say given the time frame when I took office and going through the pandemic and all the things that came along with that, it was definitely an interesting time, but it was a good time to be in a leadership position and I just enjoyed everything about the community. I’m positive someone great will step up and take my place and do a great job.”



Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

Georgia Has 60 More Coronavirus Deaths And 945 New Cases

2 Chattanooga Bars Receive Penalties For Failing To Report A Fight


A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have were 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,664. There were 945 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Two Chattanooga bars were given penalties on Thursday for the failure to report a fight or disorder to the police. Those bars have the option of either a seven-day suspension of their beer license ... (click for more)



A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have were 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,664. There were 945 new cases, as that total reached 853,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 58,908, which is 98 more than Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,385 cases, up 9; ... (click for more)

The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger, As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)

Everything seems to be blooming as we enjoy our monthly ‘Walk in the Garden’ but I can’t remember when an April Fool’s Day has been this wet. In just two days last week we got 7.6 inches of rainfall, which means in the first three months of the year we’re about five inches over normal. But before you whine, there is this: two-thirds of the United States is abnormally dry or worse. ... (click for more)

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


