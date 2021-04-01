 Thursday, April 1, 2021 Weather

Commercial Development May Go In Across From Ridgeland High School Along With New Homes, Apartments, Retirement Center

Thursday, April 1, 2021

The once rural terrain around Ridgeland High School is set to change rapidly as the large Hutcheson farm is broken into pieces.

Almost 19 acres across Happy Valley Road from the school are set to be developed with up to 500  new homes. An apartment project and a retirement center are also planned on the once sprawling dairy farm.

Marion Hutcheson is now requesting that two parcels by Highway 2A be changed from agricultural zoning to commercial.

One on the south side of the highway that leads to Fort Oglethorpe is 3.5 acres.

A now-wooded site on the north side of the highway is just over three acres.

A spokesman for the family said earlier that the family has a buyer who is focusing on the tract on the south side for 1-3 lots. He said he did not know what would be built there, but he said it might be restaurants or a bank.

The Walker County Planning Commissioner earlier unanimously recommended approval of the request.

A public hearing on the issue will be held at the Walker County Commission meeting on April 8 at 7 p.m. in LaFayette.

The property is in Rossville.


Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 73 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 73 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,645. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male, older than 81, for a total of 478 in the county. There are 62 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents. The ... (click for more)

Use Opioid Settlement Funds To Help Save Lives

The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger, As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

Everything seems to be blooming as we enjoy our monthly ‘Walk in the Garden’ but I can’t remember when an April Fool’s Day has been this wet. In just two days last week we got 7.6 inches of rainfall, which means in the first three months of the year we’re about five inches over normal. But before you whine, there is this: two-thirds of the United States is abnormally dry or worse. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


