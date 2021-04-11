Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN
18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLEVINS, TABITHA N
2083 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROCK, JIMMY DEWAYNE
10112 S CORN RD LONE JACK, 64070
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
22835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAL, DERRICK JAMES
1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CONNER, MONICK MONA
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
3133 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 374124324
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL
3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
HALLERON, KAITLYN
540 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAMRICK, TRACY A
837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 385535046
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HARBIN, CARLY DAWN
1830 FANT DR APT M75 FT OGLETHORPE, 307423334
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRISON, JOHNNY ELAJAIH
1511 E.
13TH STRETT CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRISON, RYAN COLE
1054 HIGHWAY 5 WILSONVILLE, 35186
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
INGRAM, LAUREN H
442 PRINCETON WOOD CV MEMPHIS, 381171907
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAMBLING PROMOTION
---
JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
2452 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071100
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR
3976 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
604 BACON TRL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCNISH, IVERSON
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE
500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
---
MOORE, SAMANTHA M
644 W HILLS DR HARRIMAN, 377487406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX
---
MUNSON, JOSEPH CLAY
1801 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
NGUYEN, NGA T
208 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND
914 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY
3251 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMOS ARBOLEDA, LORENA
3641 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE
604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112813
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SHERIDAN, WILLIAM JAMES
42487 STREET SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, 35953
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE
3703 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101279
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
STROUD, DEMETRIUS
635 AMAL DR SW ATLANTA, 30315
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
THOMPSON, ZACHERY KEYTH
35 FLETCHER ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARD, PAUL DAVID
587 NEAL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD
1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAVONTE JAMAL
1910 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061508
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE