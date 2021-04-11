 Sunday, April 11, 2021 59.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 
18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLEVINS, TABITHA N 
2083 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN 
433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROCK, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
10112 S CORN RD LONE JACK, 64070 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
22835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAL, DERRICK JAMES 
1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CONNER, MONICK MONA 
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR 
2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS 
3133 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 374124324 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL 
3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
HALLERON, KAITLYN 
540 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAMRICK, TRACY A 
837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 385535046 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HARBIN, CARLY DAWN 
1830 FANT DR APT M75 FT OGLETHORPE, 307423334 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRISON, JOHNNY ELAJAIH 
1511 E.

13TH STRETT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRISON, RYAN COLE 
1054 HIGHWAY 5 WILSONVILLE, 35186 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
---
INGRAM, LAUREN H 
442 PRINCETON WOOD CV MEMPHIS, 381171907 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE 
2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAMBLING PROMOTION
---
JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ 
2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR 
2452 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071100 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR 
3976 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE 
604 BACON TRL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCNISH, IVERSON 
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE 
500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
---
MOORE, SAMANTHA M 
644 W HILLS DR HARRIMAN, 377487406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO KNOX
---
MUNSON, JOSEPH CLAY 
1801 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
NGUYEN, NGA T 
208 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
---
OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND 
914 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY 
3251 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMOS ARBOLEDA, LORENA 
3641 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE 
604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112813 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SHERIDAN, WILLIAM JAMES 
42487 STREET SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, 35953 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE 
3703 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101279 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
STROUD, DEMETRIUS 
635 AMAL DR SW ATLANTA, 30315 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
THOMPSON, ZACHERY KEYTH 
35 FLETCHER ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH 
605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARD, PAUL DAVID 
587 NEAL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON 
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD 
1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAVONTE JAMAL 
1910 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061508 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


April 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 10, 2021

6th Circuit Full Panel Will Hear 48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Case

April 10, 2021

Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE IMPRISONMENT ... (click for more)

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee's petition for an en banc appeal of an earlier decision by the Appeals Court to uphold the injunction against Tennessee’s ... (click for more)

A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE IMPRISONMENT DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BLEVINS, TABITHA N 2083 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

6th Circuit Full Panel Will Hear 48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Case

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee's petition for an en banc appeal of an earlier decision by the Appeals Court to uphold the injunction against Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period with regard to abortions. The en banc appeal will allow for the full panel of judges to decide on the merits of the case instead of the usual three-judge panel. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A ‘Full Throttle’ Finish

Alabama football coach Bear Bryant had a pre-game ritual where just before a game, he’d take his quarterbacks on a short walk around the courthouse square in whatever town the Tide was playing. Bryant wouldn’t say much, and the players wouldn’t say a word unless they were called on. The first time Joe Namath took the fabled walk, he purposefully trailed Coach by a step or two. Bryant ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Native Jessica Combs Featured By Austin Peay Alumni Association

Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article. Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women’s ... (click for more)

Future Plans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors