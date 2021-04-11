Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN

18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLEVINS, TABITHA N

2083 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

433 MAGNOLIA STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROCK, JIMMY DEWAYNE

10112 S CORN RD LONE JACK, 64070

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUSH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

22835 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAL, DERRICK JAMES

1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CONNER, MONICK MONA

810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PL CHATTANOOGA, 374124324

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL

3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

---

HALLERON, KAITLYN

540 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HAMRICK, TRACY A

837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 385535046

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

HARBIN, CARLY DAWN

1830 FANT DR APT M75 FT OGLETHORPE, 307423334

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARRISON, JOHNNY ELAJAIH

1511 E.

13TH STRETT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HARRISON, RYAN COLE1054 HIGHWAY 5 WILSONVILLE, 35186Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HEGMANN, MAUREEN ELLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---INGRAM, LAUREN H442 PRINCETON WOOD CV MEMPHIS, 381171907Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---JACOWAY, RONALD LEE2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGAMBLING PROMOTION---JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2452 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071100Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR3976 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCNISH, IVERSON750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MITCHELL, CHRISTINA ANNETTE500 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)---MOORE, SAMANTHA M644 W HILLS DR HARRIMAN, 377487406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO KNOX---MUNSON, JOSEPH CLAY1801 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---NGUYEN, NGA T208 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW---OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND914 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY3251 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMOS ARBOLEDA, LORENA3641 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112813Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SHERIDAN, WILLIAM JAMES42487 STREET SOUTH BIRMINGHAM, 35953Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SIMON, CIERRA NOCHOLE3703 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101279Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE1812 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---STROUD, DEMETRIUS635 AMAL DR SW ATLANTA, 30315Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---THOMPSON, ZACHERY KEYTH35 FLETCHER ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND---WALKER, DERRICK KEITH605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARD, PAUL DAVID587 NEAL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WYNN, JARRELL EDWARD1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYNN, JAVONTE JAMAL1910 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061508Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE