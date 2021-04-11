Tri Community VFD Works 3 Serious Crashes On Saturday

The Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to three serious crashes on Saturday, including one in which one person was seriously injured.

That crash happened on Saturday night on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road at the Tennessee/Georgia state line.

Engine 3, Engine 5, and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. One vehicle had rolled onto its side, and the occupant was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Officials said, "Today, our department responded to three serious crashes on area roadways. As the weather warms up, we want to remind everyone to slow down and drive safely."