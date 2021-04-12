Colonial Chemical To Expand In Marion County, Creating 44 New Jobs

 Monday, April 12, 2021 Weather

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Colonial Chemical officials announced on Monday that the surfactant product manufacturing company will expand operations in Marion County. 

 

As part of the expansion, Colonial Chemical will invest $13.8 million and create 44 new jobs in New Hope over the next five years.

 

Located at 225 Colonial Dr., Colonial Chemical’s expansion will include renovations of its existing 25,000-square-foot warehouse and the addition of a stand-alone employee facility.

Colonial Chemical will also construct a new R&D laboratory and tank farm, all of which is expected to be complete by 2025.

 

Governor Lee said, “We’re proud to celebrate Colonial Chemical’s expansion in Marion County. Southeast Tennessee’s business landscape continues to grow due to the skilled workforce of our rural communities. I’d like to thank Colonial Chemical for creating new opportunities for the residents of New Hope and Marion County.”

 

Commissioner Rolfe said, “Colonial Chemical has been a valued partner in Marion County for nearly 25 years, and this project will enable the company to support future growth. I congratulate Colonial Chemical on this expansion and thank the company for its continued commitment to Tennessee.” 

 

David Anderson, Jr., president, Colonial Chemical said, “This is a busy time at Colonial Chemical. In the past year, we have upgraded significant systems in our plant, added additional reactor equipment, and moved our administrative offices into a new building. We have outgrown our existing warehouses for storage, and we’ve needed additional loading bays for the increased traffic that’s pouring into our plant.  The additional space will help meet our needs for the immediate future. We are grateful for the investment and trust of TNECD as we grow and provide economic strength in the Sequatchie Valley.” 

 

Marion County Mayor David Jackson said, “Colonial Chemical opened their plant here in Marion County in the 90s with six employees and today they are close to 150 employees. We are very excited that their growth has continued through the years and that they are able to do another expansion at their New Hope plant. They are a great community partner and a company that provides good paying jobs for the citizens of Marion County. We also we want to thank the State of Tennessee for their help with making this expansion become a reality.” 

 

 New Hope Mayor Mark Myers said, “Colonial Chemical has been a good neighbor to the residents of New Hope. They have brought in jobs, they’ve spent money and time off hours beautifying our town, and they’ve been environmentally conscientious in operating a safe and productive chemical manufacturing site. Colonial is an essential partner in the growth of our community, and we’re all delighted to see them do well.” 

 

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development said, “TVA and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative congratulate Colonial Chemical on its decision to expand operations in New Hope. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley. We are proud to partner with Marion County, City of New Hope and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies, like Colonial Chemical’s business success.” 

 

Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) said, “Marion County’s economy continues to grow and diversify. Colonial Chemical’s decision to bring more jobs into our community is a testament to our business-friendly environment and high quality of life. I am grateful to Colonial Chemical for continuing and expanding its excellent relationship with Marion County. Congratulations to Mayor Jackson and others who work together to make Marion County a positive place to locate and to grow your business. Our state is becoming increasingly more attractive as a place for businesses to grow, and I am committed to making sure we equip our citizens with the resources needed for a skilled workforce.” 

 

Rep. Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) said, “I am pleased that Colonial Chemical has chosen to expand its current operations in New Hope and continue their investment in our community. I congratulate the company’s leaders and our state and local partners for working to create more jobs for our residents. I look forward to many more years of Colonial Chemical’s continued success.” 

Founded in 1988, Colonial Chemical is a specialty chemical manufacturing company and global supplier of surfactants used in personal care products, household cleaners and various industrial applications.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 80 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, accounting for more than 10,500 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment. 


