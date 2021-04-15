Police Blotter: "Mr. Ripper" Causing Problems For Members Of Video Group; Colorado Woman Faced Long Walk From S-Curves

Police responded to a computer hacking/invasion at 4706 Montview Dr. The man said he has been playing a video game on his computer with a bunch of other people in a group. One of the players named "Mr. Ripper" started to hack the phone and computer. He said during one incident he was having a phone call with another guy from the group and the suspect was listening to everything they were saying. He said later on they found this out because the suspect was able to say in detail what they were saying. The man has been getting threats from the suspect but is unable to block him because he keeps hacking into the phone and computer. He said it's also happening to his friend. His friend had college scholarships and they got taken away because the suspect deleted them. The suspect confronted them saying he was the one who did it. All the evidence was provided on a USB.

* * *

A woman called police to report damage to her vehicle at 2314 N. Chamberlain Ave. She said she was traveling south on N. Chamberlain when the glass in her passenger side rear view mirror broke. The officer observed a small piece of glass on the passenger side window seal. There was no other damage that the officer could tell other than the broken glass and one small piece of chipped paint on the rear view mirror. There was other damage to the vehicle but it appeared to be older damage and she agreed that it was.

* * *

Police observed a man at 7036 Lee Hwy. lying in the grass who appeared to be taking a nap. He said he did not need medical help and just wanted to leave and walk to the bus stop. He had not committed any crime.

* * *

A man told police he was driving his rental car on I-24 going toward Hamilton Place on the Germantown Road exit when his driver side rear tire suddenly went flat. He said he's not sure how it happened and he guesses about $100 to replace the tire.

* * *

An officer confiscated two fake Canadian IDs at 6401 Hixson Pike due to a liquor violation.

* * *

A man called police at 3107 Alton Park where he said he started his vehicle and there were flames. The officer observed a charred vehicle, but flames were not present upon arrival.

* * *

A man at 1402 Stratman Circle told police he had some workers cleaning his property from the recent tornado when the neighbor came over and began harassing his wife, demanding everyone stay off his property. The neighbor was said to have been very aggressive and spit on the carport as he left. The workers did go and retrieve branches from the yard prior to the confrontation. The man said he went to speak with the neighbor regarding the incident and was immediately told to leave the property. Officers spoke with both neighbors and suggested they try to get along.

* * *

A woman who worked for a company called Sound Force called to report the company van's passenger rear window was broken. She said they were not sure when it happened.

* * *

An anonymous complainant located a shell casing in the parking lot at 1012 Executive Dr. The complainant left the scene, and left the casing with an employee of Tennessee Valley Pain Management. Police recovered the casing, and will take it to Chattanooga Property. The casing is a .40 caliber.

* * *

A man said that he last saw his vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. and it was parked in the lot at 7412 Allemande Way with the doors locked. The vehicle stayed there overnight and at around 11:45 a.m., he discovered that the vehicle had been entered and some items had been taken, including his work laptop. He said there's no damage or signs of forced entry, so he's not sure how someone got in the vehicle. He said his wife’s car was broken into about two weeks ago.

* * *

A rental car staff member at 1800 W. Polymer Dr. told police a vehicle that had been recovered and returned to the rental company had several bags of marijuana and oil. It is unknown who the marijuana belonged to due to the vehicle being a stolen recovery. Police took possession and turned the marijuana into property.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling on Gunbarrel Road when a man threw an unknown object at his vehicle. The suspect left the scene very quickly after hitting the truck. The man said he is unable to roll up his window due to the damage to his back passenger door. A witness on scene said he saw a man throw an item at the man's vehicle and then left the scene.

* * *

A bus driver for CARTA told police that a man fell down and was asleep on the floor of the bus. The man told police that he stayed in a room at Intown Suites. Police took the man to his room.

* * *

A man at 4133 Watson Road told police someone damaged the left side of his front bumper. He said it was a scratch, dent and a hole on the bumper and is not sure when it occurred, potentially during a neighbor’s party, but no evidence of it.

* * *

A man at 860 Mountain Creek Road was asleep in a car in a gas station parking lot. He was sleeping off a drinking binge. He was sober when police talked to him. He was checked for warrants and then released.

* * *

A man heard an argument from his apartment at 5730 Lee Hwy. Police knocked on the door and window of the room with no response or answer. Police could not hear any noises or other indications of people in distress. The man said he will speak to management in the morning to see if the occupants can be removed.

* * *

Police saw a man speeding southbound on Market Street. The officer caught up and turned on his light and the man continued southbound on Market and finally took a left onto E. MLK Boulevard, in front of Miller Park. When asked why he took so long to stop his vehicle, he said he was extremely nervous and did not know where to pull over. He gave consent to search him and his vehicle, but nothing of interest was located. The officer didn't observe any signs of intoxication. Police counseled the man on how to handle future encounters with police. Due to technological malfunctions, the officer was unable to write the man any tickets. He was released with verbal warnings for speeding and a light law violation.

* * *

A woman at 1209 N Hickory St. told police that a man whom she lets drive her vehicle had not returned it. She said it had been a few hours since she let him drive off. She said she did not want to press charges, she just wanted her vehicle back. Police checked the area of N. Orchard Knob Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard where she thought it would be and also 900 N. Hickory St. where he lives, but couldn't find the car. The vehicle information was BOLO'd city and county wide. A few days later police conducted a traffic stop of a white Chrysler at 3441 Wilcox Blvd. and detained the driver and her passenger. Police discovered the driver of the vehicle was the owner of the Chrysler. She said she did not know she was supposed to contact police once she retrieved her vehicle. Police removed the vehicle from NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police at 1282 Greenbrook Lane that her grandfather caught a female with the right side door of his unlocked 2012 Ford Fusion open. He said she said her name was Sarah. He described a female, about five foot, thin build, with medium length hair. He said that it was dark and could give no further description. He said he told her that he was calling the police and she left. The woman told police that the only thing taken was her wallet, which had her state issued ID and her Social Security card.

* * *

Police say a woman walking south on Hixson Pike approaching the S-curves. Concerned for her safety in the hazardous S-curves, the officer turned around to offer her a ride. She was very happy to accept the assistance. She said that she was from Colorado and thought her condo was much closer. The officer transported her home to 328 Cherokee Blvd. at the Five Points Condos.