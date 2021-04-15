Greylin Brock, 18, Arrested In March 14 Shooting Of Man, 24, In Incident Caught On Video

Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury. Police said the incident was caught on video.





Greylin Brock, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from this incident.

Brock is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. At the time of his arrest he also had outstanding warrants for theft over $10,000 and conspiracy to commit felony theft related to a separate crime.

Police said on the day of the shooting that a man reported that his 2016 Chevy truck valued at $12,000 had been stolen. At 5 p.m. the stolen truck was caught on video at 1242 Grove St. at the Westside Courts.

Police said the video shows a male driver as well as several others in the pickup. The driver side rear passenger is seen exiting the truck and shooting at an individual on Grove Street.

Two officers said they could identify the shooter seen on the video as Greylin Brock.