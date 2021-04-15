Manager Of CBD Store Arrested For Firing Shots At Vehicle After Theft Of A Jar Of Cannabis

The manager of a local CBD store has been arrested for firing two shots at a vehicle after the theft of a jar of cannabis.

Jamar West, 31, was charged with felony reckless endangerment.

In the incident last Aug. 15, a police officer said he was near Chattanooga Bud Dispensary on Shallowford Road when he heard two shots and then saw a silver Nissan leaving the parking lot.

The officer said he learned that the rear seat passenger, Bryan McCane, stole a jar of cannabis from the store. McCane said when they left that the manager, West, had fired two shots at their vehicle. One hit the rear window and another a rear tire.

West said he previously knew McCane and he thought the incident was a joke until he left with the item. He admitted firing the shots and said he had not been in fear of McCane.

The stolen jar of cannabis was found in the vehicle.

A Ruger 9mm handgun was recovered from West along with two spent 9mm shell casings from the CBD shop parking lot.

Police said it was later confirmed that the shots had come from West's Ruger.

Police said it is a high traffic area with a Waffle House nearby as well as the I-75 exits at Shallowford Road.

West now lives at Kennesaw, Ga. He was arrested on Wednesday at St. Marks Avenue after a caller said an unknown black SUV was parked in their driveway. West was identified as the driver. He told police he was lost.

A .22 revolver was found in the glove box of the vehicle after it was towed.