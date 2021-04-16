Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN

1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

BAILEY, JOSHUA CALEB

217 WEBB ROAD CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN

2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO

---

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

1732 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COLE, JARED H459 HIGHLAND SR SW CARROLL, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---DAVIDGE, JONATHAN LORENEBLUE SEWANEE PO BX2063 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE1317 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EPPS, LEONTA DEMON2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLICK, BRITTANY D4602 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GARCIA - RAFAEL, MICAELA4008 14TH AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---GASTON, CHARLES MARION3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE---GLADNEY, JOSEPH SHANE152 REECEBURG RD SE SILVER CREEK, 30173Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00---GREENE, ANNETTE2005 EUGENIA STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HACKER, PAUL BRITTON601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415611Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERY---HILL, CHRISTOPHER JAMES624 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE8318 HARVEST OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211235Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, JAMES LENELL5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)---JONES, THOMAS CPEACH STREET LAKE SITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR3556 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE2604 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH.II FOR RESALERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOWE, AMY LOUISE2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000POSS OF FENTENYL FOR RESALEPOSS OF XANEX FOR RESALEPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NOBLE, SHARDAE LAJOYCE4613 MURRY LAKE LANE APTD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS4001 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY +10,000THEFT OVER $1,000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PALMOR, BRIAN JAHRULE7838 GUTHRIE LN MEMPHIS, 381335155Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PARIS, DEQUAN852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROLEN, WILLIAM656 PALMETTO STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SELF, ANTHONY B885 DOUGLAS APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT2000 23TH EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SWANSON, ALAN MICHAEL1521 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213337Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY701 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANMAANEN, JEFFREY S2435 DOCKSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILSON, MICHAEL J2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)