Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
BAILEY, JOSHUA CALEB
217 WEBB ROAD CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN
2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLE, JARED H
459 HIGHLAND SR SW CARROLL, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
DAVIDGE, JONATHAN LORENE
BLUE SEWANEE PO BX2063 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE
1317 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLICK, BRITTANY D
4602 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GARCIA - RAFAEL, MICAELA
4008 14TH AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
GASTON, CHARLES MARION
3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
GLADNEY, JOSEPH SHANE
152 REECEBURG RD SE SILVER CREEK, 30173
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
---
GREENE, ANNETTE
2005 EUGENIA STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKER, PAUL BRITTON
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415611
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
---
HILL, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
624 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN
4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE
8318 HARVEST OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211235
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, JAMES LENELL
5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
---
JONES, THOMAS C
PEACH STREET LAKE SITE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR
3556 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE
2604 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES
2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH.II FOR RESALE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, AMY LOUISE
2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
POSS OF FENTENYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NOBLE, SHARDAE LAJOYCE
4613 MURRY LAKE LANE APTD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS
4001 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +10,000
THEFT OVER $1,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE
64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PALMOR, BRIAN JAHRULE
7838 GUTHRIE LN MEMPHIS, 381335155
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PARIS, DEQUAN
852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROLEN, WILLIAM
656 PALMETTO STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SELF, ANTHONY B
885 DOUGLAS APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON
2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT
2000 23TH EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SWANSON, ALAN MICHAEL
1521 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213337
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
701 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN
1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANMAANEN, JEFFREY S
2435 DOCKSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILSON, MICHAEL J
2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)