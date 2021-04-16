 Friday, April 16, 2021 46.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, April 16, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
BAILEY, JOSHUA CALEB 
217 WEBB ROAD CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 
2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSSESSIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERO
---
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE 
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN 
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLE, JARED H 
459 HIGHLAND SR SW CARROLL, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL 
4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
DAVIDGE, JONATHAN LORENE 
BLUE SEWANEE PO BX2063 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DELAY, LOGAN BLAKE 
1317 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLICK, BRITTANY D 
4602 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GARCIA - RAFAEL, MICAELA 
4008 14TH AVE CHATANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
GASTON, CHARLES MARION 
3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
GLADNEY, JOSEPH SHANE 
152 REECEBURG RD SE SILVER CREEK, 30173 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
---
GREENE, ANNETTE 
2005 EUGENIA STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HACKER, PAUL BRITTON 
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 307415611 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
---
HILL, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
624 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN 
4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO 
214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
JENNINGS, RODERICK DEWAYNE 
8318 HARVEST OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211235 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, JAMES LENELL 
5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
---
JONES, THOMAS C 
PEACH STREET LAKE SITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR 
3556 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE 
2604 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D 
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAWRENCE, PATRICK JAMES 
2828 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH.II FOR RESALE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES 
3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, AMY LOUISE 
2518 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MCBRYAR, JUSTIN BRIAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE 
765 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
POSS OF FENTENYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NOBLE, SHARDAE LAJOYCE 
4613 MURRY LAKE LANE APTD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS 
4001 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +10,000
THEFT OVER $1,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE 
64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PALMOR, BRIAN JAHRULE 
7838 GUTHRIE LN MEMPHIS, 381335155 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PARIS, DEQUAN 
852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROLEN, WILLIAM 
656 PALMETTO STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SELF, ANTHONY B 
885 DOUGLAS APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA 
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON 
2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMOLIK, CODIE JARRETT 
2000 23TH EAST CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SWANSON, ALAN MICHAEL 
1521 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213337 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY 
701 N GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN 
1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANMAANEN, JEFFREY S 
2435 DOCKSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILSON, MICHAEL J 
2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


