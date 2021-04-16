 Friday, April 16, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, State Has 8

Friday, April 16, 2021

Hamilton County had 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,495. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total climbs to 483 in the county. The deaths were reported to be one male and two females, each were white, and one was aged 61-70 and the other two were aged 71-80. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,284, which is 97 percent, and there are 728 active cases.

There are 65 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 830,484 on Friday with 1,370 new cases. There have been eight more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,049, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 720 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 7.446 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 804,501, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,094 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,518 cases, up 41; 147 deaths

Grundy County: 1,772 cases; 32 deaths

Marion County: 3,083 cases, up 1; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,341 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,990 cases, up 6; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,303 cases, down 1; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,664 cases, up 3; 28 deaths

Knox County: 49,411 cases, up 85; 623 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 87,309 cases, up 127; 923 deaths, down 1

Shelby County: 92,728 cases, up 179; 1,585 deaths, up 5


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 16, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

April 16, 2021

Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel To Be Closed On Sunday For Maintenance


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Wilcox Boulevard tunnel will be closed on Sunday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for ongoing maintenance. Detours will be posted. The public should plan additional time while traveling. (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Election of Officers of the City Council (Charter 8.3). VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Call John Croyle’

Earlier this week I received the most heart-wrenching video that I can ever remember. As I watched, a 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua -- all alone, cold, and scared – unburden himself to a Border Patrol Officer, I said the same words out of a lifetime reflex that Alabama Highway Patrol officers have said for the best part of the last 50 years: “Call John Croyle…” Click here for ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Welcomes Fans Back to Frost, Hosts UNCG in SoCon Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team welcomes fans back to Frost Stadium for the first time this season as they host Southern Conference preseason favorite UNCG for an important three-game series this Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. All three games will be carried LIVE on ESPN+. Saturday's doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. ET start while Sunday's series finale will commence ... (click for more)

Fulkerson Back For Super Senior Season

Tennessee basketball forward John Fulkerson on Friday announced his intention to take advantage of his additional year of eligibility and return to the Volunteers as a "super senior" in 2021-22. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native shared a video announcement via his Instagram and Twitter channels. Fulkerson will continue to pursue his master's degree, having earned his ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors