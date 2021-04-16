Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, State Has 8

Hamilton County had 115 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,495. There have been three more deaths from the virus, and the total climbs to 483 in the county. The deaths were reported to be one male and two females, each were white, and one was aged 61-70 and the other two were aged 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,284, which is 97 percent, and there are 728 active cases.



There are 65 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 830,484 on Friday with 1,370 new cases. There have been eight more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,049, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 720 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.446 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 804,501, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,094 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,518 cases, up 41; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,772 cases; 32 deaths



Marion County: 3,083 cases, up 1; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,341 cases, up 2; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,990 cases, up 6; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,303 cases, down 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,664 cases, up 3; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,411 cases, up 85; 623 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 87,309 cases, up 127; 923 deaths, down 1



Shelby County: 92,728 cases, up 179; 1,585 deaths, up 5