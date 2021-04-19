Police Blotter - Counterfeit Bills Don't Work So Thief Grabs Flower Pots Instead; No "Sparring" Found On Union Avenue

An employee of the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police that a white male came into the store and tried to buy items with counterfeit money. The man had a counterfeit $100 bill and counterfeit $50 bill. The cashier kept the bills and the man walked outside, stole eight flower pots and fled the scene. The man was wearing a mask and hat. No other suspect information is known. The counterfeit bills were turned into Chattanooga Property Division.



* * *

A man on Foster Road told police that a suspicious vehicle was sitting by his house in the street.

He described it as a silver Jeep Cherokee driven by a white male. He said the man in the vehicle took two pictures of his house and then left.* * *A man on E. 50th Street told police he was in a verbal disorder with his friend. The man told police that he allowed his friend to use some of his tools, but he never returned them. The friend said that this was not the case, but that he would give the man one of his shovels to call it even. The man agreed to that and both men then left the scene.* * *A woman on Azalean Drive told police that an unknown person filed for unemployment using her information. She said that she does not know if it was just her Social Security number or if all of her information was stolen. She said in December that Ohio State Unemployment did an inquiry on her credit record. She said that it appears the unknown has also filed for income tax return using her information. She said that she has filed a claim with the Fair Trade Commission, which is also filed with the IRS. She told police that at this point she has not suffered a financial loss as a result.* * *A woman on Hickory Brook Road told police that sometime after 9 p.m. the day before someone came on to her front porch and stole two cushions and two pillows.* * *Police observed a Nissan Xterra in the parking lot of the old Waffle House at Birmingham Hwy./Cummings Highway. Police spoke with a man they found asleep behind the wheel. The man was fine and said that while he was waiting on a female he had fallen asleep.* * *A man told police that his mirror was knocked off his vehicle by an unknown pickup truck at 5:05 p.m. near the tunnel on Wilcox Boulevard.* * *While parking to make a delivery at Tri-State Pools on Perimeter Drive, a truck driver told police his trailer hit the side of the building, damaging the wall and window. Police attempted to contact a responsible for Tri-State Pools, but were unable to reach anyone. The truck driver said he would be there for the next day's delivery and that his dispatch was already aware of the incident.* * *While on patrol at Manufacturers Road, police observed a black BWM traveling at 47 MPH in a 30 MPH zone, crossing Market Street Bridge, displaying expired tags. The officer activated his blue lights at the 200 block of Manufacturers Road, at which time the driver of the BMW accelerated to 57 MPH pulling away from him, running the red light at the Northbound US-27 on-ramp, and showing intent not to stop. The officer turned off his emergency lights and turned at the next opportunity, observing the car take the Southbound entrance ramp to US-27. Police verified the name of the man the vehicle was occupied by one time and is registered to, but could not visually verify he was the driver at the time of the attempted traffic stop. The car was BOLO'd to CPD, HCSO and THP.* * *An employee at Chipotle, 20 Cherokee Blvd., told police that he left his mother's vehicle parked in the Republic Parking lot behind the restaurant the night before. He said he last saw it around 11 p.m. when he took out the trash. He said he later drove the vehicle home, but didn’t notice anything at that time. He said he discovered some damage to the car that morning around 6:50 a.m. He said the damage was on the passenger side and it consisted of a broken side mirror and there were dents and scratches on the front fender and door. He said that he has tried to make contact with Republic Parking to see if there are any video cameras there, but he can't get in touch with them. There is no proof at this time of how the damage was done or if it was intentional or accidental.* * *A man working at a construction site on Fagan Street told police that sometime between 8 p.m. the night before and 5 a.m. that morning, someone drove onto the construction site and stole sub-flooring and pressure treated lumber.* * *Two employees at Freidrich's Eye Associates, 2120 Northgate Park Lane Dr., told police their vehicles were vandalized while parked at the business. The damage was done to the windshield of both vehicles, consisting of mostly chips and some cracks. The employees said other vehicles' windshields had been damaged as well over the past week or so. There has been no estimates for damage on the vehicles.* * *A man on Dorris Street told police that a woman keeps showing up at his home and destroying items outside of his house. The man said he only wanted police to document what has happened.* * *A woman told police that her husband works third shift at Walmart, 5764 Hwy 153. She said while at work, he left her car in the parking lot and someone stole the tag off of it.* * *Officers were called about a shoplifting at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. An employee told officers that a white male around 5'10" and 180 pounds came into the store and passed all points of sale with $219 in merchandise. Loss prevention recovered all items except a pair of head phones. Officers were unable to identify the suspect.* * *A man called police and said that while he was traveling northbound on Highway 153 his vehicle began shaking in the rear end and he felt unsafe to drive. The man said he needed a police report for insurance purposes. The man's vehicle was towed by a company chosen by his insurance.* * *A man told police that as he was traveling on Highway 153 he was behind an 18-wheeler. He said that dirt and rock were blowing from the trailer and a rock hit his windshield and chipped it on the driver's side. He gave the description as an older 18-wheeler, white with red lettering on it - possibly "Wolfe."* * *Someone reported found property on Tuskegee Boulevard. Police recovered a Russian passport, University of Tennessee Knoxville ID and a cell phone. Police transported the items to Property.* * *A man on Commons Boulevard told police that his brother was in a U-Haul rented by his mother. He said the brother never brought the truck back. Officers allowed the man to come pick up the U-Haul and drive it back to his mother.

* * *



Police received a report about individuals running around the street yelling and screaming and "sparring" on Union Avenue. When police arrived they found no activity in the street or anywhere outside, but did hear loud music coming from a residence. Police spoke with a man who was identified as the person in charge of the residence. The man was told that if any additional calls for police were received regarding the residence, he would ultimately be the one held responsible for any police action needed.