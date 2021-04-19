 Monday, April 19, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Neighbor's Video Helped Police Make Arrest In Shooting On 12th Avenue

Monday, April 19, 2021
Christopher Demetrius Lane
Christopher Demetrius Lane

Police said a neighbor's video helped in making an arrest in a shooting on April 11 on 12th Avenue.

Christopher Demetrius Lane, 25, of 4342 Shawnee Circle, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. 

An investigator found that the victim had been taken back for surgery.

The detective at 4217 12th Avenue found several personal items and a bicycle in the street. There was also a single spent .45 caliber shell casing a few feet from the bicycle.

The video showed a light-colored, newer model Kia Soul driving slowly on E. 43rd Street before turning right on 12th Avenue toward the shooting scene. A brief disorder can be heard between the bicyclist and possibly with the occupant(s) of the Kia Soul. Then a single gunshot is heard.

The investigator was able to talk with the victim the next day, and he provided the nickname "Darkness" as the suspect. He also described the suspect's physical features.

The detective from this information said he was able to located Lane. He said the victim picked Lane out of a photo lineup.

Lane was found to be a convicted felon for attempted aggravated assault and robbery. 

 

 

 


April 19, 2021

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

April 19, 2021

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Day Pictures By Joseph Dycus

April 19, 2021

Smith Charged In Connection With Fight Inside Dick's Sporting Goods At Hamilton Place


(click for more)

(click for more)

Another arrest has been made in connection with a fight in the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 12. Martemius Deon Smith, 22, of 1905 S. Beech St., is charged with aggravated ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Ceremony Pictures By Lawson Whitaker

(click for more)

PHOTOS: City Inauguration Day Pictures By Joseph Dycus

(click for more)

Opinion

Mr. Coolidge Fought The Good Fight

The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight. When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Woke USA Is Nuts

Most of you will know that on April 13 our Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration issued joint orders to “pause” distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine because immunizations of the drug were believed to cause blood clots in some women. What you may not know it that “some women” really equaled a total of six women. I am not a physician who ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: 3 Special Things About Vol Sports

Here are three things from a Tennessee sporting Saturday that caught my eye. Each one held my attention long enough to be thought-provoking: Someone to cheer for: Evan Russell said the sound of Tennessee’s fans helped him when he strode to the plate. He thanked them in dramatic fashion. The Vols’ left-fielder hit three homers against Vanderbilt. His eighth-inning grand ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors