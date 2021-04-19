Neighbor's Video Helped Police Make Arrest In Shooting On 12th Avenue

Police said a neighbor's video helped in making an arrest in a shooting on April 11 on 12th Avenue.

Christopher Demetrius Lane, 25, of 4342 Shawnee Circle, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

An investigator found that the victim had been taken back for surgery.

The detective at 4217 12th Avenue found several personal items and a bicycle in the street. There was also a single spent .45 caliber shell casing a few feet from the bicycle.

The video showed a light-colored, newer model Kia Soul driving slowly on E. 43rd Street before turning right on 12th Avenue toward the shooting scene. A brief disorder can be heard between the bicyclist and possibly with the occupant(s) of the Kia Soul. Then a single gunshot is heard.

The investigator was able to talk with the victim the next day, and he provided the nickname "Darkness" as the suspect. He also described the suspect's physical features.

The detective from this information said he was able to located Lane. He said the victim picked Lane out of a photo lineup.

Lane was found to be a convicted felon for attempted aggravated assault and robbery.