Man, 44, Shot In Chattanooga Thursday Evening

Friday, April 2, 2021

A man, 44, was shot at an unknown location Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers confirmed he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 
 
The victim was unable to provide officers with a location of incident and as a result, they were unable to locate a crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

April 2, 2021

Truth In Sentencing Legislation Requires Certain Violent Or Sexual Offenders To Serve 100% Of Their Sentences


An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. ... (click for more)

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

Several major public safety bills advanced in the Tennessee Senate this week, including “Truth in Sentencing” legislation which proponents say strengthens protections for victims and their families. ... (click for more)



An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Opioid Settlement Funds To Help Save Lives

The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger, As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Good Friday, 2021

I dare say there are a pile of people who’d rather be anywhere but here. I can’t hardly blame them. Do you have any idea why millions are glued to the “live streams” of the nauseating George Floyd trial? It’s because ‘The Legion of the Miserable’ loves to wallow in misery. Think about it. George is dead. A Minneapolis jury will decide the fate of a dumb police officer who allegedly ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


