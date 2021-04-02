Man, 44, Shot In Chattanooga Thursday Evening

A man, 44, was shot at an unknown location Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers confirmed he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was unable to provide officers with a location of incident and as a result, they were unable to locate a crime scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.