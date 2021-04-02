Man, 44, Shot In Chattanooga Thursday Evening

A man, 44, was shot at an unknown location Thursday evening.
At approximately 6:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers confirmed he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was unable to provide officers with a location of incident and as a result, they were unable to locate a crime scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.