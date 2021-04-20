 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Killed In Head-On Crash On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Just Over State Line In Georgia

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in Catoosa County late Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:48 p.m. near the state line.

The Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a 2013 Mazda M3I, 31-year-old Michael Cylke, crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Dodge Caravan head-on, driven by 64-year-old Renee Denton.  Mr. Cylke was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. 

Ms. Denton was transported by EMS ground to Erlanger Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.


Most Charges Bound To Grand Jury Against Protest Leaders Marie Mott, Cameron Williams

Handgun, Small Amount Of Drugs Found In Student's Car At Cleveland High School; Student Taken Into Custody

Chattanooga Man, 38, Dies In Flintstone, Ga. Wreck; Woman Injured In Head-On Crash


Most Charges Bound To Grand Jury Against Protest Leaders Marie Mott, Cameron Williams

Several protesters from a May 30 rally had their cases bound over to the Grand Jury on Tuesday after senior judge Don Ash found there was probable cause that they blocked an EMS vehicle from going through an intersection and did not obey police orders. In addition to this, protest leaders Marie Mott and Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams had additional charges related to their role in ... (click for more)

Handgun, Small Amount Of Drugs Found In Student's Car At Cleveland High School; Student Taken Into Custody

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday. The student was placed into custody. School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip was turned into school administration that a student may have illegal drugs in their car. Cleveland High Schools’ school resource officers were notified and the Cleveland Police Department’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kim White Thanks Chattanooga

Chattanooga, I thank you for the tremendous support and encouragement you’ve shown me since announcing my candidacy last September. This opportunity to meet and engage with people across our community – people who love our city and want to be part of making it better – has been such an important contribution to my life. My campaign spent thousands of hours talking to neighbors, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Impeach Maxine Waters

I neither cared nor had interest when the squirrelies in Washington tried to impeach former President Donald Trump. I can see reason, particularly in his last days as he grew into a flaming temper tantrum, but the lies and character assassinations were coming so furiously, and the fact they were fueled by personal hatred, was not just wrong but guaranteed failure in both efforts ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)


