2 Killed In Head-On Crash On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Just Over State Line In Georgia

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road in Catoosa County late Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:48 p.m. near the state line.

The Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a 2013 Mazda M3I, 31-year-old Michael Cylke, crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Dodge Caravan head-on, driven by 64-year-old Renee Denton. Mr. Cylke was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries.

Ms. Denton was transported by EMS ground to Erlanger Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.