Police Blotter - Selfie Of Man Pointing A Gun Found On Cell Phone Left In Stolen Car; Marijuana Report Turned Out To Be Cigarettes And Beer

A red Apple iPhone was found inside a stolen vehicle on N. Chamberlain Avenue. The phone did not belong to the owner of the recovered vehicle. The screen of the phone has a selfie picture of a black male pointing a gun. Police turned the phone into Property.



* * *



A Chevy pickup was located unoccupied on the side of the road at a dangerous spot in the intersection at 4600 Shallowford Road. Police had the vehicle towed by Denton's. Dispatch tried several times to reach the owner without success.



* * *

Police spoke with a woman at the Dollar General, 2006 McCallie Ave., who employees at the store believed was shoplifting. The woman was found to not have any merchandise concealed on her person. The woman was escorted off the property and trespassed.



* * *



A manager at Alexian Brothers PACE, 425 Cumberland St., told police that an ex-employee who has been trespassed from the property drove through the business parking lot on the prior evening. She wanted a police report to document the event.



* * *



A girl on Daisy Street told police that she lost her cell phone while on the school bus the day before. The girl's mother said she pinged the phone and it showed it was at a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue. Police went to the residence, but did not received an answer at the door.



* * *



A woman on Beverly Kay Drive told police her client found a phone behind his house. She said they were able to contact the cell phone owner, but they wanted police to give the phone to her. Police were able to contact the woman who owned the cell phone and gave her the phone at the Super 8 on Shallowford Road.



* * *



A woman reported that someone stole her Jeep Commander engine several months ago from her residence on N. Hawthorne Street. She told police the new engine was sitting outside her vehicle on a vehicle engine hoist.



* * *



A woman who lives on Rossville Boulevard told police someone stole the registration decal off of her license plate. She said she does not know when it happened, but says that it had to have happened at work because she parks her car in her garage. She said that she did not know it was gone until she was pulled over.



* * *



A manager of the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy., told police she wished to criminally trespass a homeless man who was loitering on the premises and causing problems. The man was approached and was identified by police. He was officially trespassed from the property.



* * *



A man at the Econo Lodge Lookout Mountain, 150 Browns Ferry Road, told police that someone got his company's checking account information and was making purchases at several locations, totaling $7,768. He said he contacted his bank (First Volunteer Bank) and the fraud department would be looking into the transactions and would reimburse him the money. All the transactions were made in three different states - Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. With no one observing what the suspect looked like, police could not properly identify a suspect. The man wanted to make police aware of the incident. He said with his bank's fraud department reimbursing his money and looking into the fraud that occurred, he did not want to proceed with charges.



* * *



Customers approached an officer working at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, and asked if the male by the grocery door was alright. The man was standing in the doorway and appeared to be out of it. The man was swaying and twitching. When the officer approached the man, he said he was looking for his girlfriend who had just dropped him off. The man had no warrants and was not doing anything wrong.



* * *



A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police that her silver Nissan Sentra was stolen overnight. She said she believes she left the key in the vehicle. She was unable to provide police the VIN number or tag number for the vehicle. She said she will contact police later to provide the information. She said the vehicle has dark tint on the windows.



* * *



Police responded to an accident at 4300 Norcross Road. Police spoke with the two men involved. Both decided they did not want a wreck report. One man said he did not want the wreck report because he was trying to trade the vehicle and did not want a wreck on the title. The other man said he would pay out-of-pocket for the man's damage.



* * *



A homeless man was refusing to leave the Mall property at Northgate Mall Drive. Police spoke with Mall security and identified the homeless man as having been trespassed from the Mall on March 12 by the evening shift. Since this was the officer's first encounter with him, the man was given a verbal warning to leave the property. The man left the property while the officer was on scene.



* * *



A possible unconscious man was reported at Arby's, 5420 Brainerd Road. Police approached the man, who was simply sleeping behind the dumpster. The man showed a non-extraditable warrant from Indiana. The man left the area per the wishes of Arby's management.



* * *



A man on Park Avenue told police that sometime during the previous night his vehicle had been taken. This vehicle was a gray Ford Fiesta and had white under-lighting, along with a gold antenna and black after-market rims. He said on the rear window there was a sticker with profanity above a globe. He said the vehicle had been broken into previously and a spare key had been stolen at that time.



* * *



A woman called police from Hamilton Place Mall and said she was in the mall when her vehicle was damaged on the passenger side front door and fender. Police checked the cameras for the mall and did not observe any contact made to the vehicle from when she pulled in until when she noticed the damage. It is unknown what caused the damage or where the damage took place.



* * *



Police were called by Walmart Loss Prevention, 501 Signal Mountain Road, about two suspects they believed were going to shoplift merchandise. Police were able to locate the two and deter them from committing any crimes against Walmart. Walmart took the opportunity to trespass the pair from Walmart stores.



* * *



A man on N. Crest Road reported locating a GA tag near his home. Officers confirmed the tag was stolen out of Walker County, Georgia.

* * *



Police received a call about four males smoking marijuana outside of the 300 building of the Northgate Crossing apartments, 1664 Greendale Way. Police spoke with the four and they were not smoking marijuana. They were smoking cigarettes and had a beer on private property. All were checked for warrants and none were located.





