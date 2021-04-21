 Thursday, April 22, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Catoosa County To Offer No-Appointment Saturday COVID-19 Vaccinations

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Mt. Peria Baptist Church
Mt. Peria Baptist Church

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Agency will offer no-appointment/walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mt. Peria Baptist Church, 341 Sparks St. in Ringgold. This will be the first no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine opportunity offered by Catoosa County government.

The county’s 911/Emergency Management Agency will deploy its new Health Incident Trailer at Mt. Peria Baptist Church, which will be its first mission. The unit provides sanitary workspace and uses infrared light equipment to sanitize interior workspaces within minutes.

Funding for the Health Incident Trailer is delivered through the CARES Act, which provides needed relief to state, local, and Tribal governments so they can continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.


The Health Incident trailer
The Health Incident trailer

April 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 21, 2021

Catoosa County To Offer No-Appointment Saturday COVID-19 Vaccinations

April 21, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DR APT 1608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Agency will offer no-appointment/walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mt. Peria ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 510 CENTRAL DR APT 1608 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ATCHLEY, MICHAEL EDWARD HERITIGE INN ROOM 120 CLEVELAND, 37324 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT ... (click for more)

Catoosa County To Offer No-Appointment Saturday COVID-19 Vaccinations

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Agency will offer no-appointment/walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mt. Peria Baptist Church, 341 Sparks St. in Ringgold. This will be the first no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine opportunity offered by Catoosa County government. The county’s 911/Emergency Management ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Was It A Fair Trial?

My short answer? I don’t see how a guilty verdict against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin could have possibly been fair. At five o’clock on Tuesday, at least six major networks were live (with no ads to interfere) as the majority of the greatest nation in the world was spellbound over the forthcoming verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s death of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Parrott Pitches Mocs Past Auburn

Junior pitcher Brooke Parrott fired a complete game, two-hit shutout while senior Hayleigh Weissenbach recorded a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a thrilling 1-0 win over SEC-member Auburn on Wednesday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 10-21 overall. Auburn falls to ... (click for more)

#7 Dalton State Golfers Win 2021 SSAC Championship

Seventh ranked Dalton State took a 10-stroke lead into the final round and gradually pulled away all afternoon cruising to a 36-stroke victory and their 6 th straight SSAC Championship at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, Ala. on Wednesday. DS shot even-par 864 for the tournament with (RV) William Carey (Miss.) finishing as the runner up at 36-over-par 900. #21 Faulkner ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors