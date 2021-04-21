Catoosa County To Offer No-Appointment Saturday COVID-19 Vaccinations

Catoosa County government and Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Agency will offer no-appointment/walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Mt. Peria Baptist Church, 341 Sparks St. in Ringgold. This will be the first no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine opportunity offered by Catoosa County government.

The county’s 911/Emergency Management Agency will deploy its new Health Incident Trailer at Mt. Peria Baptist Church, which will be its first mission. The unit provides sanitary workspace and uses infrared light equipment to sanitize interior workspaces within minutes.

Funding for the Health Incident Trailer is delivered through the CARES Act, which provides needed relief to state, local, and Tribal governments so they can continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.





