Hixson Apartment Fire Damages 4 Units: Resident Alerts Others So All Got Out Safely

Chattanooga firefighters carried out a quick attack and knockdown of a second alarm apartment fire in Hixson on Friday night.

The call came out at 6:25 p.m. and responding units found a fully involved building on arrival, spotting smoke as they were headed to the scene. The fire was substantial and visible from across the area. A second alarm was called for additional manpower due to the possibility of entrapment. Several residents were home at the time. One resident knocked on doors of other units to alert others, allowing everyone to escape safely.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman, incident commander, said, “We were on the scene so quick that we were able to catch the fire before it got past the roofing area. Everyone did an incredible job. Crews worked like a synchronized team as they were trained. They put all of their effort into it.”

Firefighters continued working until the apartment blaze was under control and then made sure any hot spots were fully extinguished. Four apartments were impacted. The roof and back of the building were damaged. The American Red Cross will be assisting residents. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding units and agencies: Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Quint 10, Engine 12, Engine 11, Engine 22, Engine 4, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Quint 6, Quint 17, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), HCEMS, Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit, CFD Investigations, Chattanooga Hamilton County Support Services Unit, CPD, EPB, Fire Chief Phil Hyman and Assistant Chief William Andrews.







