Hixson Apartment Fire Damages 4 Units: Resident Alerts Others So All Got Out Safely

Friday, April 23, 2021

Chattanooga firefighters carried out a quick attack and knockdown of a second alarm apartment fire in Hixson on Friday night.

 

The call came out at 6:25 p.m. and responding units found a fully involved building on arrival, spotting smoke as they were headed to the scene. The fire was substantial and visible from across the area. A second alarm was called for additional manpower due to the possibility of entrapment.

Several residents were home at the time. One resident knocked on doors of other units to alert others, allowing everyone to escape safely.

 

Battalion Chief Don Bowman, incident commander, said, “We were on the scene so quick that we were able to catch the fire before it got past the roofing area. Everyone did an incredible job. Crews worked like a synchronized team as they were trained. They put all of their effort into it.”

 

Firefighters continued working until the apartment blaze was under control and then made sure any hot spots were fully extinguished. Four apartments were impacted. The roof and back of the building were damaged. The American Red Cross will be assisting residents. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Responding units and agencies: Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Quint 10, Engine 12, Engine 11, Engine 22, Engine 4, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Quint 6, Quint 17, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), HCEMS, Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit, CFD Investigations, Chattanooga Hamilton County Support Services Unit, CPD, EPB, Fire Chief Phil Hyman and Assistant Chief William Andrews. 



- photo by Lindsey Rogers

April 23, 2021

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery . The order comes after the entire Sixth ... (click for more)

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that ... (click for more)



6th Circuit Court Of Appeals Grants Stay In Tennessee Case On 48-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery . The order comes after the entire Sixth Circuit reconsidered an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of the Court. “We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting ... (click for more)

DPH Will Resume J&J Vaccinations In Georgia

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. However, there is no timeline yet ... (click for more)

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Softball Mocs Host Furman In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program looks to build off its midweek upset win over Auburn with a crucial three-game Southern Conference series against Furman on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville S.C. Originally a doubleheader, Saturday will be a single game beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather. Sunday’s series finale doubleheader kicks off at 1:00 ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)


