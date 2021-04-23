 Friday, April 23, 2021 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

6th Circuit Court Of Appeals Grants Stay In Tennessee Case On 48-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery. The order comes after the entire Sixth Circuit reconsidered an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of the Court.

 

“We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, is likely constitutional and can be enforced while the appeal proceeds,” said state Attorney General Herbert H.

Slatery III. “The Supreme Court has recognized the authority of state governments to provide women considering abortion the opportunity to receive important information before a life-changing decision is made. Tennesseans, through their elected representatives, voted for this law and this office will defend it.”

 

To read the Order, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-16-order.pdf


DPH Will Resume J&J Vaccinations In Georgia

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 66 New Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths


The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that ... (click for more)



DPH Will Resume J&J Vaccinations In Georgia

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. However, there is no timeline yet ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Sports

Softball Mocs Host Furman In Weekend Series

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program looks to build off its midweek upset win over Auburn with a crucial three-game Southern Conference series against Furman on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville S.C. Originally a doubleheader, Saturday will be a single game beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather. Sunday’s series finale doubleheader kicks off at 1:00 ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)


