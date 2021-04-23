6th Circuit Court Of Appeals Grants Stay In Tennessee Case On 48-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the state of Tennessee’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery. The order comes after the entire Sixth Circuit reconsidered an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of the Court.

“We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, is likely constitutional and can be enforced while the appeal proceeds,” said state Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Supreme Court has recognized the authority of state governments to provide women considering abortion the opportunity to receive important information before a life-changing decision is made. Tennesseans, through their elected representatives, voted for this law and this office will defend it.”