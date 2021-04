Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

CHILDSUPPORT NONPAYMENT

---

BELL, TERRAN DEWON

2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BLACK, AMANDA NICHOLE

221 OSMENT ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

915 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CULLEN, TYLER JOSEPH

1685 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FRANK, HEATHER DAWN

4916 SANDY TRAIL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FUQUA, CONEI LOUISE

4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

GIFFORD, MELAINA

14 SSR DR PIKEVILLE, 37854

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GILLIAM, KEELEE PATRICIA

7092 AVE ROSSVILLE, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

GONZALEZ, CHRIS

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALL, COREY DEWAYNE

3525 BEN HEOLT DRIVE STOCKTON, 95102

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE

5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAIL TO YIELD

---

HARDY, DALTON DAKOTA

4605 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS

10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

---

HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE

4916 SANDY TRL Apison, 373029516

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

HOLCOMB, PATRICIA A

9133 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---JAMES, CHRISTINA M8682 RAGSDALE RD MANCHESTER, 373556320Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---JOHNSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW2007 WELCH RD Soddy Daisy, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R---LOWE, SHANE W1600 COLORADO AVE BARTLESVILLE, 74003Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY349 POPULAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MALONE, BRANDON LEWIS3818 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCHILD ABUSESIMPLE ASSAULT---MONTGOMERY, JASMINE RENEE2464 4TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MUNOZ, MAURICIO P709 CHEERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---NOBLES, MITCHELL H628 BECK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI-THC OILPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID2288 EDGEMON FOREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTMAN, TIFFANIE MICHELL895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE MANUFACTURE---QUEEN, MICHAEL FRANKLIN2230 BLUE REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RAMIREZ-MORALES, ESVIN1600 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RICE, REGINALD LAMAR2409 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELES 727 E 11 TH STREET CHATT, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROWLEY, STEVEN WESLEY204 MARTIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---RURAL, DEIGO5757 LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANDERS, RENEE JANE312 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034201Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH691 CHARBELL RD HIXSON, 373430000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFRAUD---STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---STRONG, KEARIA DESHUNTINE1902 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODRUFF, DONNELL JR2360 HAMILTON AVE APT 36 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, APRIL RENA7914 HIXSON PIKEW HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)