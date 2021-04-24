Georgia Has 47 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,382.



There are 1,127 new cases, as that total reaches 874,754 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,068, which is an increase of 78 from Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 5,612 cases, up 13; 63 deaths; 250 hospitalizations, up 2



Chattooga County: 2,218 cases; 60 deaths; 176 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,204 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,440 cases, up 13; 80 deaths; 279 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 14,780 cases, up 9; 227 deaths, up 1; 744 hospitalizations