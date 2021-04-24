2 Chattanooga Police Cruisers Hit On Friday Night While Working Active Crash Scenes

Two separate crashes occurred with marked CPD patrol cars on Friday night.

In both cases the patrol cars were blocking lanes of traffic with emergency equipment activated on active crash scenes.

In both cases the cars were struck by passing motorists and in both cases the drivers who struck the vehicles were arrested for DUI.

Officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department encourages motorists to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles. These incidents also illustrate the dangers of driving while impaired. One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

"Tennessee’s move over law creates a safety zone to protect police, firefighters, tow truck drivers, other emergency personnel, and utility workers. If you’re unable to move over safely, please slow down. And please do not drive impaired or under the influence, ever."