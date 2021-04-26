 Monday, April 26, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Multiple Shots Fired In Incident Outside Dalton Bar That Left Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead

Monday, April 26, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in which multiple shots were fired outside of a local bar that left Rashad Goldston, of Cleveland, dead. At this time there have been no arrests in the case and the suspect is still at large. Nobody else was hurt. 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market Street at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that there was a dispute or fight inside of the bar that later led to an argument and disturbance outside in the parking lot.

During that disturbance, an unknown number of shots were fired and Goldston, 28, was hit in the back, apparently while in his vehicle. Goldston attempted to flee in his car, but crashed a short distance away near the Dollar Tree location.

His vehicle flipped onto its side in the crash. When Dalton officers arrived on scene, the shooter was already gone and officers found the victim being attended to by a nurse who was on scene. Officers provided aid to Goldston until Hamilton EMS arrived on scene. Goldston was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died a few hours later. 

Responding officers secured the crime scene and evidence left in the parking lot and DPD detectives responded to take over the investigation. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and developing information on the suspect/suspects involved.

Investigators have determined there was a single shooter in this incident. The suspect is being described as a black man, but there are no other descriptors about him. The dispute that led to the disturbance and shooting apparently involved a woman inside of the bar, but investigators don’t have a lot of clarification about what led up to the dispute.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 253


April 26, 2021

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

April 26, 2021

Woman Charged In Incident In Which Pair Forced Their Way Into House Where 2 Children Were Alone

April 26, 2021

Police Say Burglar Left Behind Piece Of ID In Lookout Valley Break-In


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 ... (click for more)

A woman has been charged in an incident in which police said a pair forced their way into a residence on Dee Drive where two children, ages 10 and 12, were the only ones home. Amanda Deshay ... (click for more)

Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in. Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,126, which is an increase of 38 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,619 cases, up 1; 64 ... (click for more)

Woman Charged In Incident In Which Pair Forced Their Way Into House Where 2 Children Were Alone

A woman has been charged in an incident in which police said a pair forced their way into a residence on Dee Drive where two children, ages 10 and 12, were the only ones home. Amanda Deshay Wynn, 32, of 1603 Bradt St., was charged with aggravated burglary. A man told police that two people came to his house while he was away and his step-sons were there. The older son said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors