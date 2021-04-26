 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 36 New Cases; Tennessee Has 6 More Deaths

Monday, April 26, 2021

Hamilton County had 36 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,956. There has been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is now 491 in the county. It is reported that the deaths were one white female and one white male, age 61-70 and 71-80. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,808, which is 97 percent, and there are 657 active cases.

There are 41 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 17 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 843,059 on Monday with 530 new cases. There have been six more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,152, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 785 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 7.597 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 817,770, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,112 cases, up 8; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,811 cases, up 72; 149 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,785 cases; 34 deaths

Marion County: 3,112 cases, up 2; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,371 cases, up 4; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,027 cases, up 10; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,326 cases, up 7; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,681 cases, up 2; 29 deaths

Knox County: 50,161 cases, up 94; 627 deaths

Davidson County: 88,643 cases, up 164; 929 deaths

Shelby County: 94,112 cases, up 391; 1,602 deaths, up 6


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

Multiple Shots Fired In Incident Outside Dalton Bar That Left Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN CHATTANOOGA, 374023826 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in which multiple shots were fired outside of a local bar that left Rashad Goldston, of Cleveland, dead. At this time there ... (click for more)



Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)


