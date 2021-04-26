Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 36 New Cases; Tennessee Has 6 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 36 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,956. There has been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is now 491 in the county. It is reported that the deaths were one white female and one white male, age 61-70 and 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,808, which is 97 percent, and there are 657 active cases.

There are 41 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 17 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 843,059 on Monday with 530 new cases. There have been six more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,152, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 785 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.597 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 817,770, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,112 cases, up 8; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,811 cases, up 72; 149 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,785 cases; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,112 cases, up 2; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,371 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,027 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,326 cases, up 7; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,681 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,161 cases, up 94; 627 deaths



Davidson County: 88,643 cases, up 164; 929 deaths



Shelby County: 94,112 cases, up 391; 1,602 deaths, up 6