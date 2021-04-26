 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Weather

Authorities Investigating 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents At Silverdale Jail

Monday, April 26, 2021

Authorities are investigating two separate stabbing incidents at the Silverdale Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said, "On Friday at 7:51 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division was made aware of an inmate that had been stabbed while incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Facility. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where the non-life threatening injuries were treated at which time the inmate was released.

"On Saturday at 12:11 a.m., another altercation occurred that resulted in five inmates claiming that they had been stabbed by other inmates within the facility.

Three of the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and then returned to Silverdale Detention Facility. The other two victims were treated onsite by medical personnel.

"Currently there is an ongoing investigation into the incidents by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division."


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

Multiple Shots Fired In Incident Outside Dalton Bar That Left Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN CHATTANOOGA, 374023826 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in which multiple shots were fired outside of a local bar that left Rashad Goldston, of Cleveland, dead. At this time there ... (click for more)



Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)


