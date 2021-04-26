Authorities Investigating 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents At Silverdale Jail

Authorities are investigating two separate stabbing incidents at the Silverdale Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said, "On Friday at 7:51 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division was made aware of an inmate that had been stabbed while incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Facility. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where the non-life threatening injuries were treated at which time the inmate was released.

"On Saturday at 12:11 a.m., another altercation occurred that resulted in five inmates claiming that they had been stabbed by other inmates within the facility. Three of the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and then returned to Silverdale Detention Facility. The other two victims were treated onsite by medical personnel.



"Currently there is an ongoing investigation into the incidents by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division."